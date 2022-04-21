Concert Review Perttu Haapanen composed mysteriously vibrating music about aerodynamics, vortices and zigzags in molecules

John Storgårds and RSO conveyed the modern aerodynamic magic of Haapanen’s work, writes critic Hannu-Ilari Lampila.

Classic

Radio Symphony Orchestra at the Music Hall 20.4. John Storgårds, conductor, Kirill Kozlovski, piano. – Haapanen, Boulanger, Schumann.

Theories of physics fascinate many contemporary composers. And no wonder, because music is built on frequencies and sound waves, the study of which is a component of physics and brain neurology.

Different theories of physics can be used to develop sounding models, which can lead to very exciting works.

Perttu Haapanen has composed a commissioned work for the RSO called at the Karman line. The strange title refers to a Hungarian mathematician and aerodynamic theorist Theodore von Kármániinwhich name is usually associated with vortices.

Haapanen has also applied his work to the random motion of gas molecules, ie the so-called About Brown’s movement, described as a zigzag.

Aerodynamics, vortices and zigzags of molecules: all these phenomena appear as musical figures, trajectories and movements in Haapanen’s novelty, which premiered John Storgårdsin conducted by an RSO concert.

Haapanen’s work seemed like mysterious space music. Somewhere high above the surface of the earth hovered a weightless, cold, cloudy musical cloud in the distance. As gravity began to affect the formation, it became heavier and began to sink lower.

As the motion of the ringing molecules accelerated, the friction electrified and heated the effervescent tissue according to a thermodynamic pattern. Finally, a cloud of gas faded, glistening and floating high into the upper air.

Haapanen has constructed his work microscopically accurately and mathematically. The intricate, meticulous composition creates a fantastically vibrant and color-changing, resounding spatial vision with a cleverly designed, downward voltage curve. Storgårds and RSO conveyed the modern aerodynamic magic of the work.

If there is heard Nadia Boulangerin for the time being, only neoclassical chamber music is produced, Fantastic variety for piano and orchestra surprised with his strong grips and late romantic determination.

Soloist Kirill Kozlovskin hands Fantastic was a show-style feat featuring a play in a great style a little à la Rachmaninov: awesome chord and octave notes, flooding fractures and runs, poetically dreamy patterning, gloomy and fiery dance rhythms.

Schumannin the second, the Symphony in C major, began with a bit of a sterile bang, which was not the fault of Storgårds and the RSO, but of the composer.

The fairy-dancing slow part set the mood for a romantic fantasy. The soloists of the woodwind created a slow part of the beautiful pain, and part of the night landscape was haunted by a baroque ghost, perhaps Vivaldi.

There was a flying passion in the finals. Its bubbling joy will end only unnecessarily soon.