Concert review | Pekka Kuusisto, who started the concert by whistling, took the audience on an exciting sea voyage

Anna Clyne composed her new piece as a custom piece for Pekka Kuusisto.

Classic

Helsinki City Orchestra at Musiikkitalo on September 8. Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor, Pekka Kuusisto, violin. – Clyne, Bruckner.

Whistling it began and ended singing. HKO’s British composer-in-residence Anna Clyne has made to order Pekka Kuusisto an imaginative violin concerto Time and Tides (“Time and Tides”), which offered the audience a lot of familiar-sounding material and took them on fun musical emotional journeys and tonal adventures.

Clyne has a knack for composing audience-friendly, exciting and skillful orchestral music, which is probably the secret of his great international popularity.

Five-piece Time and Tides is based on folk songs referring to farewells and seafaring.

Almost everyone can whistle, but few can do it cleanly. That skill is also mastered by Kuusisto, who started the concert by whistling the first one, the English one The True Lover’s Farewell – tune. Then he grabbed his violin, whose wistful song the orchestra began to creep in, starting with the violins.

For Finns well known is from Åland Vem kan segla forutan vind. After all, sailing without wind is useless. In this part, after light waves and waves, such a fierce storm broke out that sailing in such a violent wind is not very successful.

In the stormy winds and gusts, Kuusisto’s violin rose to soaring twists and turns, where Jukka-Pekka Sarasteen led by HKO was also lively and colorful.

In the concerto, there is a close interaction between the soloist and the orchestra, in which the due and the negative change. The soloist often merged into the fabric of the orchestra, but also often jumped into the whirlwinds of skill incited by the orchestra.

Third part, Scottish My Fair Yong Love, started off with the boiler drums. In this part, the tone was quite dark and fatal.

The tune of the fourth movement The Blackest Crow is from the United States. Kuusisto started by strumming his fiddle like a banjo. From its folk dance excerpt, a dramatic sea voyage developed, the wind of which also seemed to lead somewhere in the Middle East.

The US tune is also for the fifth movement The Golden Willow. It gave birth to a communal, devout farewell atmosphere, at the end of which the female voices of the wind section beautifully sang that folk tune.

Frostbite took one of the greatest and longest works of symphonic literature for the opening concert of his tenure as chief conductor, by Anton Bruckner of the fifth, B-flat major symphony.

Saraste showed his sovereign ability to build a great symphonic-architectural monument. The voltages vary from almost zero point to huge increases. The music was in dynamic motion even during the mystical general breaks.

Bruckner himself called his symphony “a contrapuntal masterpiece” and “fantastic”. The symphony is indeed full of counterpoint, but it is never academic, but alive and organic. A particularly fantastic episode was the thundering and roaring double fugue of the nearly half-hour, magnificent finale.