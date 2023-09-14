Concert review | Pekka Kuusisto brought momentum to the HKO concert, Samuli Edelmann stomped to read Shakespeare

At the end of the Helsinki City Orchestra’s concert, Edgard Varèse’s Amériques was heard, which is still a landmark work a hundred years after its birth.

Helsinki City Orchestra at Musiikkitalo on Wednesday 13 September, conductors Jukka-Pekka Saraste and Pekka Kuusisto. – Sibelius, Haydn, Clyne, Varèse.

Helsinki The Ääni ja vimma theme of the city orchestra’s concert can also be applied Jukka-Pekka Sarasteen to the development of the art of conducting. I remember the late critic (wasn’t Weak tribe) characterized the young Saraste Beethoven-interpretation that “there the composer rode a moped to Vienna” – perhaps without a silencer.

Saraste hasn’t given up on the frenzy, but vocal things like fullness and depth have grown side by side. They are not born out of thin air, but HKO was needed as an implementer.

by Jean Sibelius Tapiola rushed forward forcefully, dark and deep-toned. The full-scale presentation of the short theme was so intense that the bowstring couldn’t fully straighten its lines. Instead of the mythical interrogation and obscurity, modern haste, power and menace were emphasized. The soothing B major at the end was also dynamically shaped.

by Joseph Haydn symphony no. 60, Il distratoleaped to lead Pekka Kuusisto violin in hand. Kuusisto emphasized the comedy, falling asleep, sudden awakenings, chromatic drifts and the rhythm of the dance of the work composed of theatrical music. From his own end, Kuusisto made the violins play the melody with a tremolo or a wooden part of the bow. The original prank of the finale, the retuning of the violins, was enhanced by a melee that ended in complete disharmony.

Anna Clyne

HKO’s playing season home composer Anna Clyne took Haydn’s symphony into overdrive. Led by Kuusisto in Sound and Fury the themes and gestures taken from Haydn flowed wildly like on a drug trip. After the music calmed down, he came on stage Samuli Edelmann to read from the paper in one pile Shakespeare’s of Macbeth an excerpt in Finnish, which includes the words sound and fury that gave the work its name.

Clyne composes fast-paced music that has gained popularity. He openly quotes Haydn’s symphonies or folk songs, as in the violin concerto premiered last week. Stolen ideas do not hide in the depths of structures, but fall on the surface or bounce like a juggler’s balls.

Edgard Varèsen Amériques is a case that should not be experienced too often. The horror of the orchestra’s budget watcher has 13 percussionists and pot drummers on top. The rest of the orchestra is of similar size. The piece, composed in the 1920s, combines sensuality, impressionistic breezes, oriental twists, a restlessly pounding heartbeat, a siren’s howl and violent unpredictability. The grueling grind of the final minutes ends in a terrible swell.

Sarasti and HKO’s explosive display of strength was surprised by the variety of sensual moments.