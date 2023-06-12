Concert review | Patti Smith changed her shoes mid-concert and found an old rage in her classics

At Kulttuuritalon, Patti Smith focused on her “new” production and recalled a special experience at her previous Kulttuuritalon gig.

Rock

Patti Smith at Kulttuuritalo 11.6.

Patti Smith started his concert at Kulttuuritalo by reciting his poem The New World (2022), with which he wanted to share hope in a troubled world. In the poem, deserts bloom and food appears for the hungry.

The poem sounded tender, even naive. Has the punk priestess finally tamed Moominma at the age of 76?

The warm-up continued when Smith noted that he had accidentally left the wrong shoes on, the slipperiness of which made it difficult to concentrate. Changing shoes became an extra little program number.

Smith himself joked that whether the gig went well or badly, it would always be remembered only for his shoes.

When Smith stood firmly in the right shoes, was heard as the third song Because the Night (1978). At the beginning of it, Smith’s personal rough voice broke. It continued to wobble a little and caused concern about the performance of the gig.

Smith’s career is rarely clearly divided into the classics of the 1970s and the production after them. Now we mostly heard songs from the 1990s.

The crowd had clearly come to worship their hero. Few people even at the end get as stormy Applause as Patti Smith when she arrived on the stage of Kulttuuritalo. Changing shoes also charmed the crowd. Yes, Smith managed it in a funny way. Self-irony goes a long way.

“ He also instructed the audience to remember the people they lost.

New songs besides, the program built on the basis was a significantly better than average rock concert. Smith’s voice got better along the way and if there wasn’t the old rage in his performance, a little anger gave it a boost in places.

The backing band played drums Seb Rochfordbass Tony Shanahan and Patti Smith’s son on guitar Jackson Smith. The trio specifically stayed in the background.

In the middle of the concert Beneath the Southern Cross -song (1996), Smith retreated to the side of the stage for a moment and left the band to show their skills. It did its job well, although it is not a memorable band.

Age is starting to show in the fact that many of Patti Smith’s friends have already gone to mana’s huts. of the Southern Cross at the beginning, he also instructed the audience to remember the people they lost.

In January, Smith lost one of his old friends again, when the guitarist of the band Television Tom Verlaine died. They met in the 1970s at the legendary CBGB club, where they both performed. They dated and collaborated.

Television’s song was played in memory of Verlainen Guiding Light.

Already with “new” it would have been a really good evening with dinner, but All Along the Watchtower -classic began with the final ascent, which the evening will be remembered along with the shoes.

Smith did Bob Dylan’s of the song with his slow majestically beginning rendition that didn’t imitate the original more than Jimi Hendrix too version.

It was followed by a bunch of 1970s bravado: Dancing Barefootwho died last month To Tina Turner owned Pissing in a River and Gloria. Fire and flint were already found for them in the old fashion.

Defiant was heard as an additional song People Have the Power (1988), in which Patti Smith is at her most political – and most topical.

His classic songs in between, Smith recalled his previous visit to Kulttuuritalo, during his first European tour in 1976. Back then, going to Finland seemed to him as exciting as a trip to the moon.

In particular, Smith remembered buying toothpaste in Helsinki. During the visit to the store, the cloud had managed to land outside. Smith and the band members thought they were experiencing a solar eclipse and were surprised that the locals didn’t seem to care.

However, the concert was probably already in early autumn, when it doesn’t get dark very early, so Smith might be misremembering the apparition experience.

Patti Smith will sign autographs at the Oodi library on Monday, June 12. at 2:00 p.m. and will also perform at Kulttuuritalo on Monday, June 12. and in Tampere-talo on Tuesday 13 June.