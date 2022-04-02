Concert Review Pannuhalli is no longer rugged and rudimentary: the new essence of the hall was the first of a concert full of Avant’s surprises

Kristian Sallinen, who conducted Avant’s April Day concert, is an obvious conductor.

Classic

Avanti Chamber Orchestra! April day concert in the Pannuhalli of the Dance House 1.4. Kristian Sallinen, conductor, Mioko Yokoyama, piano, Emil Holmström, piano.

When you remember how barren and primitive the Cable Factory’s Pannuhalli used to be, entering it was a gratifying experience. It was a number one surprise at Avant’s April Day concert.

The next governor was the conductor Kristian Sallinen agreed Haydnin Surpriseslow symphony of Andante.

Now Andante’s surprise bang was accompanied by exhilarating anarchist raptures and some absurd action. The first cause of the shock was the common roar of the callers. The clarinets chanted something strangely postmodern. Suddenly the going changed briskly For the march of the people of Pori!

Born in 2001, Sallinen is an obvious conductor. He has a rhythmic drive and a sense of style, as well as the ability to break boundary fences with a cheerful humor.

American Conlon Nancarrow (1912–1996) composed almost all of his production for the automatic piano. He is rightly considered one of the most original composers of his time.

Nancarrow’s etudes praise such a wild mechanical pace that no pianist has possibly kept up with trying to play etudes simultaneously with a machine.

Thick finger Emil Holmström certainly got quite close to the speed of the plane in Nancarrow In the third practice for the automatic piano. Holmström beat the crazy jazz rhythms with his synth.

The atmosphere was even crazier Sampo Kasurisen In the fucking machine for a combination of digital and acoustic piano for disclaimer and video.

Now it seemed that the digital system had seized power and gone completely confused.

Fucking machine is a great work, a pleasantly confusing and dizzying sound adventure with video pranks.

When Holmström ended the fantastic mix Hoagy Carmichaelin dreamy foxtrot Heart and Soulit felt like now the soul was finally able to rest after a digital nightmare.

Japanese Miako Yokoyaman (b. 1989) The Fifteen-Minute Piano Concerto is a very original work, with a demonic and mystical feel, melancholy and quiet.

The composer himself played the piano, which was often part of a colorful and ritualistic percussion battery. The ghostly silence of the central part was captivating after the demonic rage of the beginning.

Magnus Lindbergin Tivoli for three clarinets received its Finnish premiere. In this company, Lindberg’s amusement experience seemed like an academically skilled masterpiece.

It was nice to get to know Holmström to play Edvard Griegin to a lyrical piano piece Grisen (Swine). A Norwegian documentary about the sow Gunda and her maternal love, recently presented on the theme, immediately came to mind.