Concert review | Now the traumatized child of Madama Butterfly, who committed suicide, sings

Sampo Kasurinen’s Trapped Butterfly is an interesting Finnish opera novelty, which will continue after Kuhmo to the Rauma Festivo and the Our Festival.

Kuhmo.

What happened Giacomo Puccini favorite opera Madama Butterfly to the main character’s little boy after the Japanese teenage mother commits suicide and the American father takes the child to his home country?

A young person hates his father. She feels neither male nor female. On the street, he is called gay and threatened with beatings.

This is how an interesting new Finnish chamber opera interprets it Trapped Butterfly. It had its premiere on the opening day of Kuhmo Chamber Music on Sunday.

Composer Sampo Kasurinen has made his approximately 65-minute chamber opera for two soloists, the Kamus string quartet and an electroacoustic accordion player Harri Kuusijärvi. Tomas Djupsjöbacka kept the small performance apparatus well under control as a conductor.

“ A piece of contemporary music is, of course, suited in some places to have a raw, bare sound.

At first, the tonal language comes to mind based on Japanese nō plays Kaija Saariaho Only The Sound Remains -opera.

However, Kasurinen’s play at the interface between noise and tone ends up more often in traditional solutions. Because of the plot, it rarely fits into romantic Puccini memories.

Composer Sampo Kasurinen in rehearsals.

The clear melody lines are mainly beautiful to sing. Soprano Marjukka Tepponen is at her usual high level as Madama Butterfly appearing to her child from beyond the grave, and with a remarkable bearing Tuomas Miettolan tenor.

Of course, in some places, a raw, bare sound is suitable for a contemporary piece of music, when the things to be embodied are raw and bare. Miettola also had such shades.

It will be interesting to watch how he performs the roles that will probably be offered soon, which draw more from the traditional Italian bel canto style.

I hope that works too. In any case, he has now earned his due as an interesting tenor in contemporary music.

Puccini’s the favorite opera has been accused of being colonialist, but there was also a criticism of colonialism in it.

The work horrends the frivolity of an American man when he marries a teenager for fun in Japanese, even though the teenager’s life is at stake.

As you know, Puccini’s masterpiece also exoticizes and feasts on the sufferings of the main character in order to move the audience.

As a counterweight, the librettist of the new opera Aino Bergroth puts a modern-day lecture in the mouth of Butterfly’s child: his mother is “an invention of men, an exotic flower, a madonna, a whore”.

In a significantly more touching way, the libretto expresses how the child tries to reason that the mother’s death was an accident. However, the mother says from beyond the grave that she did kill herself on purpose.

Because the child was taken from her. And he went crazy.

It is understandably not enough for the child. Mother would have been better off alive. Yes, the child would have returned to Japan and found him.

As a violinist made public Siljamari Heikinheimo has already directed several projects, for example as the artistic director of Rauma Festivo. Personal guidance worked, as well Try Pakkala Petterbergin lighting design and Blessed Thunder a costume that also deals with the possibility of transformation from a caterpillar to a butterfly.

At the very end, according to the libretto, there is a sauna scene between a mother and an adult child, which may not open to everyone in the direction.

Removing make-up and putting on bathrobes is dramaturgically a bit boring to follow in an otherwise very interesting opera.

But at the same time, the mother tells her child some very important things.

The child can name himself and his identity. “You will change, but you will survive,” the mother promises.

And the relationship between mother and child is not broken, even if the mother is dead.

“Here I am. Listen. I’m always here.”

Trapped Butterfly will be performed next at Our Festival in Tuusula on July 23 and Rauma Festivo on August 4.