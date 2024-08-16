Concert review | Now it was time for the bassists to step into the limelight – More than a hundred performers created a magnificent world in Senatintor

Concert review|The bass voices gathered on the Night of the Arts in Senatintor in a unique way.

How how many bass players are needed…

Bassist jokes included! On the night of the arts, this cornerstone of music proved its soloism and, above all, its power.

The sight is festive. The singers in their purple robes stand in a row across the entire width of the stairs.

Above them is a line of players: electric basses, woodwinds, percussion, strings… Everything low, of course, is tuba and double bass.

Dusk has closed Helsinki Cathedral in its arms.

Even the announcements before the show are made in a low, rumbling voice. We didn’t come here to fool around.

The cathedral changed from light to red and blue as the piece progressed. The changing lights in the background of the performers also added to the drama of the performance

Senate square people gathered on Thursday evening to listen to the composer and the bassist Lauri Porran BASS– work. It was a commissioned piece for the Helsinki festival weeks, consisting of more than 120 bass voices – both singer and player.

With such advance knowledge, it is very difficult to know what to expect.

Luscious drum beats open the conversation, which is continued by the Cathedral bells. The lights come on behind the performers.

Before there was anything. What used to be nothing.

The basses of the Student Union Singers take us to the beginning of everything.

A dark voice in the depths, a secret power.

The universe expands, the choir doubles an octave, then adds stems. Earth forms around the melody.

Presentation is from start to finish dramatic and pompous, strong. It is enhanced by the rhythmicity of lights and colors, which is Joonas Tikkanen handwriting.

The piece breathes and plays with the differences between the groups of instruments. The choir has been used in a variety of ways: sometimes it is responsible for the melody, sometimes it sings a long line at a pitch that is certainly at the lower limits of the second bass.

In the middle stands a group of soloists who proudly take over their space like a metal band made up of four bassists.

There was also an open call for performers for the bass piece. In addition to the composer and musician Lauri Porra, there were players from the Awake Percussion ensemble, the Student Union Singers and the Itä-Helsinki music college on the Senatintori stage.

The dynamic changes between the parts of the work, the world, the sun, stone, life are mentioned. Bass. We continue the creation story.

Shades keep the audience focused, different sections get space. But again and again we move towards a stronger sound.

At its widest players and singers create a gritty structure, a dense universe where it is difficult to distinguish one instrument from another. Chord after chord, the piece transports you to a rock-tinged, wild fantasy world.

The choir changes formation and a singer in a red cape walks up the stairs. Is this a bass of basses, a bass god.

He picks up his microphone. A high beautiful voice paints over the darkness. Surprise!

All piercing humor. Bass, bass. Heavy bass.

In the work, the masculinity often associated with the bass voice is not hidden, but on the other hand, it is emphasized by emphasizing it.

After all, it is amusing in itself that bass singers sing about the bass accompanied by bass instruments. Sometimes I’m joking, but really. The shadows of the bass players loom large.

This is the praise of the bass. Special mention goes to wind instruments, such as bass trombone and tuba – they bring richness and life to the chords.

The distortion and power of electric basses is counterbalanced by the grounding softness of double basses.

There is something sensitizing when dozens of musicians, even unknown to others, play their chosen instrument side by side. They have combined their playing and the player has combined them.

Bass. Life. Animal. Man.

The players of the electric basses hit more slurs.

Lasting 24 minutes, the work reminds us at the end of what it is built on, reveals its pulse. The bass guitar plays the last notes.

Dum, dum dum.