Concert review | Nirvana’s role model showed at his only gig in Finland how to marry a string guitar to sweet tunes

23.8. 14:55 | Updated 23.8. 17:16

The Jesus & Mary Chain at Pakkahuone in Tampere on Thursday 22.8.

Two of the three perhaps most important bands in the history of guitar-driven indie rock have performed in Finland within a week.

The American who had a mecca last week at Kultuuritalo Along with The Pixies, the British bands The Smiths and The Jesus & Mary Chain each shed light on their own foundations in the 1980s for what has since been called indie or alternative rock.

And “most important” in this context does not refer to recognition or sales figures.

Nirvana has sold Nevermind-albums more than the three aforementioned bands combined all their albums, but Nirvana’s hits would hardly have been born without the revolutionary influence of the Pixies Kurt Cobain’s for songwriting.

The Pixies, on the other hand, were greatly influenced by the Scottish band The Jesus & Mary Chain, whose debut album Psychocandy combined violently slicing circle guitars and sweet 1960s pop melodies in a way that irrevocably derailed indie players for years to come.

The cold room on stage brothers, singer Jimin and a guitarist of William Reidthe assembly gathered around moved forward like a newly serviced earthmoving machine.

In its static state, the band sounds downright majestic.

“ Meteli circumvented the compromises from afar. The sound barrier was impenetrable.

The wall of sound produced by the four players was like an impenetrable stone wall, into which William Reid poked from time to time with his guitar short breaths that went with the flow of the sugar-coated melody.

Intermediate spikes or other external musical gestures were hardly practiced. In the center were the sound and the commotion that bypassed the compromises from afar.

Point of law was achieved Reverence– in a song that swelled and strummed like a combination of the early Circle band and the wildest The Stooges.

Before that, the band’s last real hit was heard, Sometimes Always -ballad from 1994, which recalled Mary Chain’s sensitive side.

Some Candy Talking -song realized the musical dualism at the core of the band in its purest style, the dialogue between sugary melody and maddening noise. The same structure that many others have utilized since Mary Chain, but with more success.

The Scots came as if to remind us that this is what the original Vaihtoehtorock is made of – tasting strawberry ice cream during a break from tartar removal.

Correction 23.8. 5:15 p.m.: The story called The Jesus & Mary Chain English. The band is Scottish. The band is not from Glasgow either. It’s from East Kilbride.