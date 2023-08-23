Composer-musician Mulatu Astatke, 79, gave his band the opportunity to freshen up their songs.

22.8. 14:50 | Updated 8:39 am

Jazz

Mulatu Astatke and the band in the Huvila tent on Monday, August 21. – The program of the Helsinki festival weeks.

“Sometimes life offers strange surprises”, the director enticed the audience by Jim Jarmusch to tragicomedy Broken Flowers (2005), in which an aging eternal ladies’ man goes on a road trip to meet his former girlfriends and look for his possible adult son.

And it really happened, but the biggest surprise was the Ethiopian musician and composer heard in the film Mulatu Astatke (b. 1943). For him, Jarmusch’s award-winning film and its soundtrack album gave him the impetus for a still strong international career in his over sixty years.

That’s why there should no longer be any ambiguity about who is the actual inventor of “Ethiojazz”, which combines Ethiopian melodicism and African-American rhythmicity, although the reality is also a bit more miraculous than the myth in his case.

Astatke started developing it far from his homeland already in the early 1960s, when he studied at Boston’s famous Berklee School of Music, reportedly the first African.

Astatke also made his first own recordings in the United States, but jazz was not mentioned anywhere at this point. The names of both albums released in New York in 1966 were Afro-Latin Soulperformed by Mulatu Astatke & His Ethiopian Quintet.

This paid off keep in mind again on Monday night at the Huvila tent if you assumed or expected his instrumental music to be very specifically Ethiopian. As a musician, Astatke has always been an international cosmopolitan, to some extent also “Latin” and “Soul”.

Or maybe the expectations had already settled down, because Huvila’s sold-out concert was at least Astatke’s seventh in Finland after the premiere of the 2005 film.

The first appearance was fresh in Huvila in 2006, but it wasn’t literally the first either. A semi-official Ethiopian music and dance group of almost fifty performers led by Astatke performed at Kulttuuritalo as early as June 1987.

See also Nijmegen will bar all AZ supporters on Sunday at the NEC home game against AZ Tenor saxophonist-flutist James Arben.

Astatken current the standard group of seven English musicians was once again in a hard rhythmic attack – as you could see last November at the hot night concert of Tampere Jazz Happening.

Astatken used old recordings to create the atmosphere Broken Flowers would have given him an understandable reason to whine with nostalgia, to pursue the same Ethiopian, “exotic” sound. But he doesn’t do that, instead he gives the band the opportunity to freshen up their songs as up-to-date as possible without doing a great injustice.

In the villa, part of the joy was the strong solos, which were especially stretched by the tenor saxophonist-flutist James Arbentrumpeter Byron Wallen and a keyboardist Liam Nobleall versatile jazz musicians in their own right.

The double bassist, who has gained experience over the years, was still in the best company for the most furious performance of the evening John Edwardswhose core competence is improvised jazz.

Mulatu Astatke was more like the unifying presence in this group – the composer, band leader and style creator, without whom these now more than fifty years old songs would not exist.

Of course, he also played and soloed himself, on the vibraphone, especially in his song Yèkèrmo Sèw. And with the electric piano, especially the one that ended the whole concert in style In Mulat. Astatke composed it for himself and recorded it for the first time in New York already in 1972.

But the years didn’t matter in Huvila’s moment that beautifully stopped time.

Correction 23.8. at 8:38 am: Fixed caption. In the last picture, bassist John Edwards is not in the background, but cellist Danny Keane.