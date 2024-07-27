Concert review | “More confused than enchanted”: This is how the critic assessed Coldplay’s first gig in Finland

Concert review|The very successful British band’s first concert in Finland was a performance by Chris Martin and special effects, who was stuck in a routine performance, writes journalist Aleksi Kinnunen.

When the first of Coldplay’s four concerts in Finland ended on Saturday evening at half past twelve with the burst of rockets lighting up the Olympic Stadium and the U2-inspired end credits projected on the video wall “believe in love” (believe in love), feeling more bewildered than downright enchanted.

As expected, the band created the biggest disco in the world for one hour and fifty minutes from the Olympic Stadium, which was a beautiful and unique visual experience.

Even here, though, the band seems to be playing with U2’s 1990s fantasies by utilizing new technology, such as light bracelets that flash in coordination with the rhythm.

When the home stadium was colored yellow Yellow– during the broad guitar rock of the classic against the evening brown sky of Töölö, or when of A Sky Full of Stars house-pop thundered as a blue-white sea of ​​thousands of LED lights, the concert-goers undoubtedly got what they wanted.

The concert ended with a big fireworks display.

Third the summer-long tour arrived in Finland extremely polished, but in terms of song selection, the one hundred and fiftieth concert of the tour felt weaker than before.

Routine also shined Chris Martin’s of excerpts. The singer was not at her sharpest and most energetic, even though the star with the Finnish flag hanging from her pants bounced along the long catwalk that connected the main stage to the satellite stage.

The band’s tenth studio album to be released in October Moon Music has caused that the end of the concerts has changed from pompous to obligatory Fix You after two songs of the upcoming album. From the latest and unsanctionedly weak Music of the Spheres five songs from the album were heard.

in the 21st century the song selection must have been a disappointment for those who fell in love with guitar-Coldplay: from the first four albums, which are often considered the best of the band, only one to two songs were heard each, the most obligatory ones.

In the most impressive moment of the evening, the one who made a difference in the stadium crowd with his silence and low-key gestures, Parachutes-debut album’s dreamlike fluttering Sparks.

Its band performed the concert in a surprise number spot on a small stage built in the back of the permanno.

“See you tomorrow!” (see you tomorrow) Martin made a special wish at the end of the concert.

These songs were heard at Coldplay’s Saturday concert:

1. Higher Power

2. Adventure of a Lifetime

3. Paradise

4. The Scientist

5. Viva la Vida

6. Hymn for the Weekend

7. Everglow

8. Charlie Brown

9. Yellow

10. Human Heart

11. People of the Pride

12. Clocks

13. Infinity Sign

14. Something Just Like This

15. My Universe

16.A Sky Full of Stars

17. Sparks

18. The Jumbotron Song

19. Fix You

20. Good Feelings

21. Feelslikeimfallinginlove