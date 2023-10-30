Concert review | Madonna is still amazing, the show in Stockholm proves, and that’s too much for many

Madonna: The Celebration Tour. Tele2 Arena in Stockholm 28.10.

Before Madonna’s At the Stockholm concert, I eavesdropped on a snapshot of current concert behavior in the ship terminal: a group of twenty-somethings planned in advance which songs they would like to record on social media from the concert. Hung Up seemed the most popular.

As an artist, Madonna has been a very similar figure to David Bowie; always look ahead and to both sides. They’ve been great at embracing what’s happening around them and taking their own art in that direction, creating something original, complete with huts. Such a thing requires vision, courage and audacity.

For this reason, for example, from Madonna’s new age album Ray of Light (1998) has become a landmark work of its time, to which artists and producers return again and again when looking for inspiration. Followed by that Music (2000) is an underrated album of Millennium country electro that you wouldn’t be without by Lil Nas X Old Town Road.

From the beginning of her career, Madonna’s work has shown a sharp understanding of what works. It has extended to music, its imagery and combining these through the means of dance and theater.

“ Celebration may very well be the last major tour Madonna does.

On the Celebration tour Madonna’s gaze is on the past. It is understandable. The show is a retrospective, a review of everything done before. He’s 65 years old, and Celebration may very well be the last major tour he does.

The tour started in London in mid-October and will continue well into next spring. The Stockholm performance was the ninth gig of the tour. It started an hour and a half late.

This didn’t seem to upset anyone around me at least. Someone joked that Beyonce would never do this.

RuPaul’s Drag Race -the winner of the reality competition Bob the Dragon Queen opened the evening by talking to the audience and creating hype. He created an aesthetic reference point for New York club cabaret.

Then Madonna appeared on stage in an esoteric black dress and crown. The gig started 25 years ago with the words: “Nothing really matters / Love is all we need / Everything I give you / All comes back to me”. The first song was well thought out, because this is exactly what the concert was about.

Madonna’s concert was opened by Bob the Drag Queen, pictured right.

Historical ones biographical concerts have been a trend in recent years. Madonna also used a lot of storytelling elements, such as abundant archival material and background stories. At the beginning of the evening, Madonna spoke to the audience, of course, about how she came to New York when she was young and wanted to become a dancer. There was only $35 in money in the pocket.

Yay yay, heard it! The neoliberal success narrative is a favorite of many artists and motivational speakers. For some reason, it appears to many as both exceptional and relatable. How many artists’ stories have ever started with a lack of money right from the start? I started from the top and didn’t have to work for money and success at all!

Madonna’s Celebrating four decades as an artist, the Celebration show was breathtaking from the start. In two hours, a total of 27 performance numbers and a few interludes were added, so that in the end there was material for about 40 songs.

This meant that very few songs were heard in their entirety. There was no band on stage, but the mixed show was an ode to club culture. Madonna sang herself throughout the show, sometimes more strongly supported by backing tapes, sometimes organically, so to speak. The singing voice was in good condition and iconic.

And dancing, there was a lot of it.

A lot!

The big dance group had its own choreography for each song. Throughout the evening, the choreography oozed sex, defiance and provocation, all typical Madonna elements. The dancers freely massaged the star’s breasts and crotch.

From the viewer’s point of view, there was even too much happening on stage and you didn’t always know where to look. Large arena concerts are increasingly performed in front of the screens, which means that the camera control affects how the artist performs.

But still, it was not overlooked that there were some great choreographies in the concert. The most memorable was Erotica, which involved transforming a masculine and violent boxing match into a dance of tough love, without the flavor of carnivalization. Also Like A Prayer the whippings and crucifixions that were part of the choreography were expected but still worked.

The costumes and choreography of the Erotica song were inspired by the world of boxing.

The most anticipated of the evening the song in Stockholm was, of course, a reference to Abba Hung Up. During that time, phones took off the most. Compared to that, the song was presented as an unnecessarily short version, as a run-through, just when Madonna would have had the opportunity to carefully sip club juice. Here you can see the strong and highly tuned dramaturgy of an arena show, where there is no room for improvisation. Madonna slammed the phone into her ear in the middle of a hekuma.

The most effective numbers of the evening were Live To Tellwhich was performed as a tribute to those who died of AIDS, and the previously mentioned country electro stage Don’t Tell Me with line dance variations. These were great performances and the songs were fully heard. You could have stopped at more songs with similar devotion.

Unlike many other similar ones, the solution of the legendary concert was “show, don’t tell”: show, don’t explain. Madonna returned to tell the story at the end of the show. He also gave an anti-war speech. His voice broke as he spoke of dying and suffering children. This is how a dose of politics was brought into the concert. Hardly a single Madonna box was left untouched.

The most common problem the idea of ​​the retrospective has an inability to prune. An artist who loves his career often wants to put everything possible on display. In terms of the whole, it is often not a good thing. To whom does “eat as much as you can handle” not sound like a threat? After all, you can stay in the museum all day, but the Madonna concert lasts only two hours.

The concert ended like a wall and musically its last songs were the weakest part of the evening. A slow tempo performed by Madonna alone on an acoustic guitar I Will Survive was a collective vocal respite, but musically pretty much indifferent. Bitch I’m Madonna and Celebration were run-through and restless bass porridge. Alternate mix From Ray of Light after all, you were doing well. But what was left was incredibly time-consuming Frozen?

Mash-up Michael Jackson’s About Billie Jean and Madonna’s From Like A Virgin was also strange. The purpose of it seemed to be just to be able to show pictures of Madonna and Jackson together on the screens: here are pop royalty, was the message. I don’t deny Jackson’s merits in music, but it seemed a little ridiculous to have Jackson, who was accused of sexually abusing children, a part of the show after Madonna had just given an emotional speech about children and respecting people.

But I believe that Jackson was involved not only because of friendship but also precisely because Madonna recognizes that it annoys many.

“ The Madonna coverage of recent years has been unfathomable to watch.

Madonna knows his position and value. Celebration was unnecessarily self-emphasized, when even less would have been enough. The question arises as to whether Madonna still feels insecure about her position as the queen of pop.

At least the Madonna coverage of the last few years has been unfathomable to follow. For some reason, everyone seems to have an opinion on what Madonna should look like. Last February, in connection with the Grammy gala, Madonna’s appearance was written in a mocking tone and her possible beauty operations were discussed. They are quite common among people nowadays. They are not news.

And then what? Who cares? Madonna has given so much of herself that many feel her body is common property, the use of which can be collectively regulated.

It feels like nothing has been learned. Madonna has always had a tough shell, but she is an apt example of what structural misogyny is. When the Rolling Stones release a new album in their 80s, it’s celebrated as a great achievement, but with an older female artist, they’re reminded that you’re not forever young. Even considered progressive Lady Gaga has belittled Madonna’s role in making his own music in an interview, even though without Madonna there would hardly be Lady Gaga.

“ I don’t think anyone will forget this Madonna concert, because even with its flaws, it was an experience.

At the Celebration concert it was clear that Madonna is still a wonderful and charismatic artist. Funny how he’s still a threat to be underestimated. Throughout his career, he has always been somehow too much. Many people think he was too old to hang out in leotards already Hung Up (2005) at the time. He was under 50 at the time.

Of the big spectacle arena concerts, Beyoncé’s show in Stockholm last spring was thematically very similar; a big celebration of club culture with a retrospective approach. It also emphasized community, but did not let us forget who was the queen. Beyoncé’s execution was better controlled, but I don’t think anyone will forget this Madonna concert, because even with its flaws, it was an experience. In terms of content, the retrospective had almost everything you could expect, even down to the outfits: Jean Paul Gaultier underwire bras, dark suits from the new age period and cowboy hats from the early 00s. I was able to make it easier to remember the gig by buying a t-shirt with a vintage price for 50 euros.

It was clear that Madonna will hardly be able to offer a show like this for a very long time. Towards the end of the concert, the star’s dance movements showed a little stiffness, but it was hard to consider it anything other than a natural and moving thing.

However, on stage was Madonna, a living legend who has been doing the Madonna show for 40 years.