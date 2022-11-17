Concert Review | Like two berries: The repertoire selections of the Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Helsinki City Orchestra

Joana Carneiro roasted through HKO’s concert with wild energy, but there was room for improvement.

Helsinki City Orchestra conducted by Joana Carneiro on Wednesday, November 16, at Musiikkitalo. Pianist Aleksandr Melnikov as soloist. – Lindberg, Rachmaninoff, Sibelius.

Than two berries are the concert programs of the Helsinki City Orchestra and the Radio Symphony Orchestra these days – at least some weeks.

Last week, the RSO started a concert Magnus Lindberg With Chorale. Now HKO started the same composer In absentia.

Absence was ordered Beethoven– as an appetizer for the anniversary concert for the Rotterdam Philharmonic, and so Lindberg uses a couple of short memories from Beethoven – for example, one bar From Farewell Sonata.

Absence is a tense, interesting Lindberg. A recurring motto of a few notes is traditional even in a Beethovenian way, but Lindberg also makes use of tasty modernist discords and his energetic fanfare.

The barely quarter-length measure also has features of an orchestral concerto. A handsome horn solo and much more offered HKO’s players opportunities to shine.

Conductor Joana Carneiro had to cancel a couple of previous Helsinki gigs, and the pent-up energy seemed to have accumulated. His eyes sparkled with enthusiasm, and he rattled off the beginnings of phrases like a javelin thrower aiming for a hundred meters.

It captivated him at first, and he also reached for the dance characters of Lindberg’s work. Lindberg’s sound did not have time to become very natural and coherent.

Top pianist Aleksandr Melnikov regularly visits Finland.

Last in the month Olli Mustonen played as a soloist with the RSO Sergei Rachmaninoff Paganini Rhapsody. Now Alexander Melnikov performed the same work as a soloist of HKO.

Mustonen is always bubbly and playful. Melnikov can be just as loose, but he also has his aristocratic side.

Mustonen’s and RSO’s joint play was more seamless than Melnikov’s and HKO’s, and the eye turns to the conductor again.

The work contains 24 fine and pianistically grateful variations Paganini’s from Caprice No. 24. Now Carneiro not only started but also ended the variations with a flurry even when the phrase could have ended more calmly.

At least once, Melnikov seemed to try with his left hand to remind that the orchestra could be led in a more restrained manner in a calm variation, but the whole thing was quite jerky. Common breathing, let alone complete translucency, was not found.

But a wonderful, tonal performance from the soloist! Short extra was Sergei Prokofiev Poetico as the name suggests Visions fugitives from the work.

Last comparison: Nicholas Collon led to the conclusion of the RSO’s concert last month Beethoven’s fifth symphony. Now Joana Carneiro ended the HKO concert with Beethoven’s seventh symphony.

Collon used the teachings of the Aurora orchestra he founded and made the RSO play standing up, if the instrument only allowed it. He preferred brass instruments typical of Beethoven’s time, which have a timbre suitable for this music. The result was most excellent.

In Carneiro’s Beethoven, the main focus was on frolicking, which of course is also referred to by the composer’s metronome markings. Although Beethoven added them to many of his works clearly afterwards and my hearing is already badly impaired, and neither is his metronome allegedly been the most reliable.

But now Carneiro also had time to shape some broader legato lines. The fact that there is no real slow movement in this symphony suited him well, but the famous allegretto, a little slower than the other movements, still breathed.

Otherwise, the pattern of the evening was repeated in the Beethoven performance. There was enough energy, vibe and bustle. But yes, you can get a lot more out of HKO’s overall sound and finishing skills with a little clearer management.

In this respect, there was clearly room for improvement in the last concert on Thursday.

How about attention to the fact that RSO and HKO have become more similar in terms of repertoire – mainly because HKO plays new music even more, which is welcome?

There’s nothing wrong with both playing Lindberg, the grand master of orchestral use – thanks to HKO Absence was now also available in Helsinki after Rotterdam, Dallas and, for example, Jyväskylä and Pori.

There is nothing wrong with the fact that all good orchestras want to perform the eternally relevant sounding Beethoven.

Rachmaninoff Paganini–rhapsody too is a work that you would like to hear at least once a month in the interpretations of such different top pianists. Comparison is always interesting.

Still, it wouldn’t be a bad thing if orchestras end up with an even wider range of repertoire than the current one – there are still so many interesting composers even within the standard repertoire.

