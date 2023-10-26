Concert review | Lapinlahti Linnut is in good shape for a band older than its age

The entertainment orchestra and comedy group founded 40 years ago tells the story of the older generations.

Rock, comedy.

Lapinlahti Birds at Tavastia 25.10.

At Tavastia it was supposed to be a record of sorts on Wednesday. Hardly ever has such a large part of the audience been wearing the t-shirt of the same evening’s performer.

In rock circles, that is considered a bit out of style, but Lapinlahti Linnut, celebrating its 40th anniversary with a series of five concerts, is not a rock band, but a handsome entertainment orchestra that draws from the tradition of cabarets and couplets.

Lapinlahti Linnut did a farewell tour already ten years ago. In the summer of last year, a charity concert woke it up for this tour.

Lintuje’s number one chain was on Tavastia’s stage. Most of the songs were hits from the golden age of the 1980s. Only a couple of songs were heard from this century. As usual, there were jokes and skits. It was only natural that the recipe expanded to seven TV series.

When Lapinlahti Linnut started in 1983, the new urban culture was actively spawning tribes of subcultures. Compared to that, Linnut seems like a phenomenon older than its age.

Several songs recall childhood. In them, they often flounder in the country and do poorly in school.

In even more songs, adults have moved to the city to be little ducks, for whom the meat tastes better than the work that drains the soul.

It’s a baby boomer story. Father relationships were also discussed in some songs, where you can guess the war experiences of the previous generation.

The birds themselves joked that there are only senior citizens on stage. For example, the leading characters are not exactly young. Tapio Liinoja turns 70 next year, Mark Toikka a year later. Mikko Kivinen is a couple of years younger than them.

Tapio Liinoja and Matti Jaaranen also performed sketch entertainment. See also Ice Hockey World Championships | After all, Tre Kronor won't get top NHL confirmation for the World Cup

The expansion of Lapinlahti Lintujen beyond music is fitting that they are also actors. The earliest of the sketches, Matti Jaaranen The Saimaan Norpa story he presented was really bad, probably on purpose though.

Also the often naughty humor of Lapinlahti Lintuj now sounds a bit outdated and cheesy – especially compared to another somewhat similar institution of Finnish humor that flourished in the 1980s, Warthogmagazine.

But musically, Lapinlahti Linnut excelled. The call went smoothly and accurately.

In honor of the 40th anniversary, it has also appeared by Timo Rossi book Lapinlahti Birds – Why not talk about things. In it, even deceased founding members can appear Timo Eränkö and Heikki “Hiski” Salomaa.

At the end of the show, one of the founding members also came to sing on Tavastia’s stage Ari Kettunen and been involved for a long time Pekka Hedkrok.

In the end we heard Uncles can swing, which was originally published already in 1990. And yes, they did, especially for their age. By then, the gig had already lasted two hours. If the Lintu uncles weren’t quite swaying, at least they were still swaying energetically. Neither the playing nor the singing sagged at any point.

Lapinlahten Linnut: Pekka Hedkrok (vocals), Matti Jaaranen (trumpet, vocals), Ari Kettunen (vocals), Mikko Kivinen (vocals), Hannu Lemola (drums), Tapio Liinoja (vocals), Jussi Liski (keyboards, vocals), Jan Noponen (percussion), Puka Oinonen (guitar), Antero Priha (trumpet), Panu Syrjänen (saxophone) and Markku Toikka (vocals, saxophone).