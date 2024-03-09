Concert review | Known for her feather-light style, Gretchen Parlato ruled the Savoy Jazzfest Friday

Gretchen Parlato stretches into many styles but never loses control.

Jazz

Umo Helsinki Jazz Orchestra led by Gretchen Parlato and Ed Partyka on Friday 8 March 2024 at the Savoy Theatre. Savoy Jazzfest program.

International on the women's day evening at the Savoy Theater, international women who created award-winning solos, vibraphonist-composer Sasha Berliner and singer-songwriter Gretchen Parlato.

And a little better this way, because the Savoy Jazzfest organized for the sixth time was, by the way, almost entirely men's work. They played, composed, arranged and conducted and there were 38 of the 42 musicians in the whole event, even though jazz is no longer so unequal, so strongly gendered.

Only the American Gretchen Parlato (b. 1976), who performed in Helsinki for the first time, still left a superior impression with her interpretations, even though the initial setting of the concert was a bit suspect beforehand.

How does a singer perhaps best known for his soft, feather-light and whispering “Brazilian” style get along with a big roaring big band? Does it completely cover his voice or is it forced to only be used at half power?

However, Parlato has made all his own albums with small bands and is at his best on the latest albums with only a few musicians.

Well no, it didn't cover. The place in front of the big band rather emphasized the “dual role” adopted by Gretchen Parlato: in most of her connections, she is first and foremost a band musician and at the same time more than a singer and vocal soloist.

Full In the Savoy Theater, this was especially emphasized in the longest ten-minute songs of the evening, one of which Parlato had written the words to. Saxophonist by Wayne Shorter composed by Juju the arrangement was sonically also the most exciting of the concert, thanks, among other things, to the bass clarinet and double bass clarinet playing at the same time.

Parlato's bravura was still a pianist Herbie Hancock funk fusion season quiet relaxed Butterflyto which Hancock's sister, who died young in a devastating passenger plane crash Jean Hancock wrote, among other things, a text referring to heaven and flying. But now it could come as a nice surprise after Parlato's long and breathy vocal intro, because the original “hit” recorded by Hancock was a pure instrumental.

Trick and Butterfly were certainly not first attempts, because Parlato has recorded both with small bands at least twice and performed them with a big band as well. The ten-song multi-style concert at the Savoy Theater was put together by the American conductor Jim McNeely arranged for the Frankfurt Radio Big Band a dozen years ago.

That's why the program was a little late and completely ignored Parlato's two most recent studio albums – Flor (2021), Lean In (2023) – for which he was nominated for a Grammy in the category Best Jazz Vocal Album.

But as a broader presentation, the one and a half hour concert was valid, and not too long at all. We also heard three of Parlato's own songs, two Brazilian songs and one must-have pop hit, which, despite its name, was appropriate for Women's Day right now.

A song Weak recorded in 1992 by the American vocal group SWV, originally Sisters With Voices. Its lyrics talk about losing control, but Parlato's interpretation was the complete opposite. He dominated from beginning to end, and throughout the entire concert.