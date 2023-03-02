Concert Review | Klangforum Wien created exciting soundscapes

The opening concert of Musica Nova featured music composed by women.

The opening concert of the Musica nova contemporary music festival in the concert hall of the Sibelius Academy on March 1. Klangforum Wien, Elena Schwarz, director. – Iannotta, Glojnarić, Neuwirth.

In the year The Musica nova festival founded in 1981 has a soprano as its artistic director Wind Lindeberg. She is only the second woman in this position: in 1989 she planned the festival Kaija Saariaho.

It was no surprise that all the composers of the opening concert were women. There is nothing to be surprised about, because according to my own understanding, a large number of the most interesting and personable contemporary composers happen to be specifically women. Two to three years ago, British critics chose Kaija Saariaho as the most important contemporary composer of our time.

On the gender side is not relevant in itself in the field of contemporary music. The main thing is the personal style and musical imagination, as well as the relationship with the phenomena of our own time and also the past.

by Elena Schwarz led by Klangforum Wien began its concert with an Italian Clara Iannotta with the work a stir among the stars, a making way (2020).

Klangforum is one of the finest contemporary music orchestras of our time, conjuring up the most diverse modern, exciting soundscapes with changing lineups. I’ll give it a go a stir among the stars, a making way began as a very quiet, microscopically precisely tuned sound cloud that seemed to hover on the border between sleep and wakefulness. The long hazy work has its own dynamic arc of tension, which swelled after the halfway point into a nightmarish flood of sounds. The atmosphere was flutteringly ecstatic, blissful.

Croatian by Sara Glojnarić (b. 1991) in the work Pure Bliss (2022) started to hear different biorhythms, heartbeat, breathing sounds. At the same time, I began to distinguish more and more clearly the light and the different tones and notes of the web-like sound network. There were small exclamations from somewhere, which were apparently carried over from the tape. This was also a captivating work.

Elena Schwarz (front) conducted the Klangforum Wien orchestra in the concert hall of the Sibelius Academy on Wednesday.

The concert the most famous of the composers is Austrian Olga Neuwirth (1968), known as a radical breaker of boundaries and conventions.

Neuwirth brought humor to the concert Magic Flu-idity (2018) for solo flute and typewriter. The typewriter is a good rhythm instrument, which at least stimulates the brain of a typist who once used it a lot.

The starting point is Bach’s fourth Brandenburg Concerto. The three-part rhythm of the first half vividly and humorously reminded me of Bach’s movement. Towards the end, the baroque rhetoric twisted demonically, but still funny.

Neuwirth Vampyrotheone (1995) Klangforum Wien grew to its widest and most colorful. Here was an ingenious, bubbling and boiling witch’s cauldron concoction, full of tangy and pungent spices.

Correction 2.3. 5:03 p.m.: In the story, the works of Clara Iannotta and Sara Glojnarić were mistakenly mixed together. The descriptions have been corrected to match the real works.