Concert Review | Jazz legend Dave Holland was still unpredictable – Jay Leno guitarist was also present at the Savoy

Savoy JazzFest. Gerald Clayton White Cities and Dave Holland Trio at the Savoy Theater on Saturday 4.3.

Bassistcomposer and band leader Dave Holland doesn’t need any more arguments even as the main performer of the best day of a jazz event. He has an uninterrupted international career behind him, now spanning seven different decades.

Even so, the intentions of Holland, who has performed more than twenty times in Finland, are still unknown in advance with full certainty. Not even at the age of 76, as a curious and daring veteran of hundreds of different recordings, who has already achieved the status of a living jazz legend.

It seems strongly that the trumpet player Miles Davis Holland, who rose to world fame in 1968, has progressed above all according to his own whims – regardless of strictly defined genres.

Like now at the Savoy JazzFest, whose main concert on Saturday night probably surprised at least those who hadn’t managed to hear Holland’s latest, around thirtieth album.

In May 2021 published Another Land However, (Edition Records) didn’t fully prime what his trio played for almost an hour and a half, without breaks. Or rather roasted, because the music was, from start to finish, what Holland’s early professional years called first jazz rock and then fusion. Although of course with one pleasant, essential difference: now the music for the most part also grooved, was even funky.

The core of the band was Holland and the drummer, who played sparingly and sparingly by Eric Harland in seamless cooperation. However, the electric guitarist was definitely the loudest Kevin Eubankswho actually called for his entire fee, and more.

Kevin Eubanks was one of the most promising jazz guitarists of the 1980s, but television work took time away from making music.

Eubanks was one of the most up-and-coming young American jazz guitarists of the 1980s, but later television work did not provide opportunities to promote a solo career. Sure, the work was visible and also obviously rewarding: For fifteen years, Eubanks led a studio band that played five times a week Jay Leno hosting the popular talk show The Tonight Show.

Eubanks was not on the trip to Holland for the first time. He plays on one of Holland’s early albums and was also a drummer with Harland on an album by Holland’s Prism quartet Prism (2013), from which at least one extended piece was performed at the Savoy.

The strength training practiced by the trio had similar elements to the Prism quartet that performed twice in Finland. But without the fourth musician, the pianist, the beginning of the hour and a half began to turn half-forcefully a bit numb due to the lack of variations.

Or maybe the goal was to create a space where the pieces would merge into one whole, one journey?

Six-time Grammy nominee Gerald Clayton played both electric piano, grand piano and Hammond organ in the piece he composed.

Saturday night pianist and composer of another American band by Gerald Clayton there was no need to guess the aspirations of the quintet led by It tried to create its own sensitive and devoted space in the Savoy Theater and, above all, to give reason for imagination.

It was a three-part work set in three cities – Chicago, New York, Los Angeles White Citieswith which Clayton, 38, composed the acclaimed African-American visual artist by Charles White (1918–1979) life and life’s work.

For those familiar with White and his famous murals, this over-composed work would give many times more, but the parts that stand out clearly and were separated by sound effects didn’t require much explanation even now.

Clayton’s piece was the best of the Savoy JazzFest, and so was the band. So good, in fact, that each of its lead members – a saxophonist Logan Richardsontrumpeter Marquis Hillguitarist Jeff Parker and vibraphonist Joel Ross – could have performed at the Savoy just as well with their own line-up.