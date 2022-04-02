Concert Review J. Karjalainen avoided his new hits with a minimalist ice rink gig and chatted about his own youth: The audience sang birthday greetings

The birthday concert of J. Karjalainen, who turned 65, highlighted the spectrum of hit songs that draw from childhood memories.

Pop / rock

J. Karjalainen in the Helsinki Ice Rink 1.4.

Many are times when J. Karjalainen has celebrated the release of a new album at a birthday gig. At the sold-out Helsinki Ice Rink, the audience sang birthday greetings to the artist both at the beginning of the gig and again during the closing stages of the two-hour gig.

From the new Soulavarisonly single songs, a plush romantic longing ballad, were heard from the album The sun rises without the sun as well as a little gem that ended after an all-night encore hit tube Oulu, Wisconsin.

The audience-friendly concert built a heavily assembled arc from Karjalainen’s 41-year-old recording career right from the first single.

Personal annual rings and artistic production intertwined as a kaleidoscopic monument of historical strata: the vast heritage of North American music culture combined with the views of a gifted songwriter who harnessed his personal memories.

The conversations focused on growing up in Roihuvuori, Helsinki, with clips, discoveries and songs.

As a performer The Karelian kept everything in a safe grip. No guests were needed, but the visual look remained cautious. Simply efficient use of colored lights in a song A dark blue companion reminded me how to enjoy it even more.

On the other hand, alone keyed For you, Sofia proved how narration carries even minimalist means.

But of course Karelia’s long-term top band does justice to her songs.

Everything is based on a drummer who has produced many records Janne Haaviston energetic driving with melodic fillets, as a partner Toma Nymanin a Zen player with a single-tone bass playing. On their stone footing, it’s easy to build a band that sounds like the band on a sunny holiday without internal anxiety.

Guitarist Mikko Lankinen the style favors secondary and even restrained braids, but he took over the space without fear when the place of the solo needs a traditional uplift.

Responsible for the varying coloring of the ensemble Pekka Gröhn, whose tastefully played electric pianos and organ received additional support from the syngas as needed. There is also a resource here that will draw even more if the more mechanized songs on the new album were to be added to the set in the future.

Pekka Gröhn was responsible for the backing vocals of the concert.

To Gröhn there was also another human voice of the evening.

He praised Karelia and was responsible for the backing vocals, which, with their high falsetto tempos, brought a touch of Seoul in the 1970s.

The Karelian himself is one of the few artists singing in Finnish, whose phrasing relies on the naturally embraced America with a wide spectrum. The roots of the style may be blurred, as the songs, lyrics, and stories themselves do not represent a flair for black American music in the least words and feelings, but stem precisely from the narrator’s narrative.

All in all, the earworm was left to rotate Oh what a wonderful evening.

Yes, that was exactly the evening.

The performer was J. Karjalainen.

