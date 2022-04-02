Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Concert Review J. Karjalainen avoided his new hits with a minimalist ice rink gig and chatted about his own youth: The audience sang birthday greetings

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Culture|Concert review

The birthday concert of J. Karjalainen, who turned 65, highlighted the spectrum of hit songs that draw from childhood memories.

Pop / rock

J. Karjalainen in the Helsinki Ice Rink 1.4.

Many are times when J. Karjalainen has celebrated the release of a new album at a birthday gig. At the sold-out Helsinki Ice Rink, the audience sang birthday greetings to the artist both at the beginning of the gig and again during the closing stages of the two-hour gig.

From the new Soulavarisonly single songs, a plush romantic longing ballad, were heard from the album The sun rises without the sun as well as a little gem that ended after an all-night encore hit tube Oulu, Wisconsin.

The audience-friendly concert built a heavily assembled arc from Karjalainen’s 41-year-old recording career right from the first single.

Personal annual rings and artistic production intertwined as a kaleidoscopic monument of historical strata: the vast heritage of North American music culture combined with the views of a gifted songwriter who harnessed his personal memories.

See also  Quico puts his position at the disposal of the Levantinism in June

The conversations focused on growing up in Roihuvuori, Helsinki, with clips, discoveries and songs.

As a performer The Karelian kept everything in a safe grip. No guests were needed, but the visual look remained cautious. Simply efficient use of colored lights in a song A dark blue companion reminded me how to enjoy it even more.

On the other hand, alone keyed For you, Sofia proved how narration carries even minimalist means.

But of course Karelia’s long-term top band does justice to her songs.

Everything is based on a drummer who has produced many records Janne Haaviston energetic driving with melodic fillets, as a partner Toma Nymanin a Zen player with a single-tone bass playing. On their stone footing, it’s easy to build a band that sounds like the band on a sunny holiday without internal anxiety.

Guitarist Mikko Lankinen the style favors secondary and even restrained braids, but he took over the space without fear when the place of the solo needs a traditional uplift.

See also  Universities Aalto University closes master's program in photography as an independent program, student numbers decline - Staff worried about the quality of education

Responsible for the varying coloring of the ensemble Pekka Gröhn, whose tastefully played electric pianos and organ received additional support from the syngas as needed. There is also a resource here that will draw even more if the more mechanized songs on the new album were to be added to the set in the future.

Pekka Gröhn was responsible for the backing vocals of the concert. Picture: Juha Metso

To Gröhn there was also another human voice of the evening.

He praised Karelia and was responsible for the backing vocals, which, with their high falsetto tempos, brought a touch of Seoul in the 1970s.

The Karelian himself is one of the few artists singing in Finnish, whose phrasing relies on the naturally embraced America with a wide spectrum. The roots of the style may be blurred, as the songs, lyrics, and stories themselves do not represent a flair for black American music in the least words and feelings, but stem precisely from the narrator’s narrative.

See also  Scientists find similarities between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease

All in all, the earworm was left to rotate Oh what a wonderful evening.

Yes, that was exactly the evening.

The performer was J. Karjalainen. Picture: Juha Metso

Read more: J. Karjalainen has made a huge number of hit songs loved by Finns, but according to the musician himself, many misinterpret his songs.

Read more: J. Karjalainen already sounds like Heikki Ranta’s Youtube joke, but at the end of the album you can also hear machine ice

Read more: J. Karjalainen’s gig formed a massive queue at the Helsinki Ice Rink: “People turn their heads and wonder”

#Concert #Review #Karjalainen #avoided #hits #minimalist #ice #rink #gig #chatted #youth #audience #sang #birthday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Panasonic, ready 5 billion for batteries | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.