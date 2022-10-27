Concert Review | In the orchestral finale, Piotr Pawlak made a menacing interpretation of Prokofiev’s concerto

The Maj Lind piano competition, organized for the fifth time internationally, ended on Thursday evening with three concert performances and the prize distribution.

The second orchestra final of the international Maj Lind piano competition on Thursday 27.10. In the music house. Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Anna-Maria Helsing. Bogdan Dugalić, Piotr Pawlak and Michelle Candotti as soloists. – Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Chopin.

Maj. Lind -started the last day of the piano competition Bogdan Dugalic chose the most famous of the piano concertos for the final, i.e Pyotr Tchaikovsky the first one. It is possible to play it very steely in places, but Dugalić had chosen a more restrained approach. He didn’t really aspire to be the ruler of the performance stage, but listened carefully to the orchestra’s parts – although of course he also has a fiery impact when needed, which is useful at many points in the melodrama of the opening part of the concerto. However, he saved the strongest effects for the high points of the finale, i.e. he made his concerto interpretation a constantly growing whole.

His interpretation had an open and beautiful atmosphere in the extremes of the slow part, while its middle part sounded mildly virtuosic. The finale progressed like a virtuoso, too, with Dugalić, the Radio Symphony Orchestra and the conductor Anna-Maria Helsinki as a fast-moving interpretation. Based on this interpretation and all previous competition rounds, Dugalić reached second place in the competition.

Bogdan Dugalić after his concert performance.

To be the winner survived Piotr Pawlak, whose concert interpretation was in a class of its own. On Thursday, he played the same concert as Kevin Chow the day before, that is Sergei Prokofiev second piano concerto. Pawlak created a strong, downright mystical atmosphere in the work. Pawlak, Helsing and RSO did not rush for nothing, but let the subjects of the work unfold and breathe. There is a sophisticated depth to Pawlak’s piano playing. His interpretation of Prokofiev’s concerto was remarkably internalized and it was easy to believe in its immediacy. There was a sense of danger in the cadence of the first part, a really great threatening atmosphere.

The piece’s relatively short scherzo served as a virtuoso burst of energy, skillfully played by Pawlak before returning to the menacing atmosphere in the Intermezzo. As a whole, Pawlak’s interpretation had skillful characterization and contrasts, which made the concert interpretation a multifaceted whole. It sealed his victory after some fine previous runs.

Michelle Candotti played Chopin’s first piano concerto in the orchestral finale.

Interval gave a breather before the last competitive performance, and that’s a good thing, because it was on the program Chopin’s the first piano concerto, which is considerably more subtle music than Prokofiev. Chopin’s concerto was played Michelle Candotti, who chose a relatively gentle and lyrical approach to the work. The side theme of the first movement sounds beautiful and calm in Candotti’s interpretation, but I would have liked to have heard stronger effects in the more passionate turns of the movement as a contrast.

In the slow part of the concert, Candotti’s subtle sonorous effects certainly came into their own. There was sensitivity and depth in the emotional turns of the part, and even in the final round, Candotti continued with a relatively internalized and restrained interpretation attitude. In any case, he is a skilled player, even though he missed the brightest awards. His semi-final program was one of the strongest of the entire competition.