Concert review | In Pori, the most beautiful band in the world threw their most impressive concert that the critic has seen

Concert review|The relationship between man and machine, war and nuclear power are currently still tense topics. European unity is crumbling. The performance was the most impressive of the several Kraftwerk gigs I’ve experienced, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

Pop, jazz

Kraftwerk and Fabiana Palladino at Pori Jazz on Saturday 20 July 2024.

Pori

I hinted in advance Fabiana Palladino from a gig at Pori Jazz on Saturday afternoon.

The classic Italian inspired cover of the debut album, released in the spring, fully explains what the aesthetics are all about. A dark but soft synthetic soundscape meets the 1980s It’s raining dynamics. The comparison of this time is obvious Jessie Warein whose band Palladino played on the main stage in Pori six years ago.

Now we were on a much smaller stage and in the worst performance place of the whole day.

Presentation was a typical performance of a beginner band. The three-person backing band was quite careful, their mutual chemistry shone through their absence. The star of the group was Palladino himself, who sang very tonally and precisely up to the high notes. A couple of hits down, and we could afford to put together a slightly better and bigger band.

Fabiana Palladino performed on Saturday at Pori Jazz.

The show was a good performance, but it didn’t raise the mood any more than an afternoon gig. If you weren’t there, you didn’t miss any spectacle of the century. I felt that Palladino’s music, at least at the moment, is meant to be listened to as it was polished in the studio.

Is hard understand the repeated grumbling year after year that there is no more jazz in Pori. On Saturday, you could listen to jazz, funk or soul almost all the time if you wanted. Do the shouters even go to the whole event?

Verner Pohjola is Monkey Mind – album, so far at the artistic peak of his career. In the concerts of the new album, Pohjola Yhtyeineen has enjoyed the new material with sheer devotion. The solos were long and the composition was just a kind of frame of reference, within which the group, who played together elegantly, traveled together with the audience.

Tigran Hamasyan with his trio, on the other hand, offered a heavier sound: as if jazz had been played with hard rock riffs. The role of the loud rumbling bass was big at many other jazz gigs on Saturday. North American fusion bands, however, often have an unnecessarily strong need to entertain with worn-out power tools.

Tigran Hamasyan performed with Yhtye on Saturday at Lokkilava.

Bass You could feel the jolt in your chest and eardrums also at Kraftwerk’s gig. Kirjurinluoto could have served as the stage for the last Kraftwerk gig seen in Finland. You don’t have to be a crazy gambler to say that. The only original member of the band Ralf Hütter is 77 years old.

Of course, the band can become more of a concept where the membership doesn’t matter. This is completely possible and especially with Kraftwerk if someone has the guts for it. Kraftwerk turned music into industrial design.

The German band is one of the most beautiful bands in pop history, if not the most beautiful. There are many other reasons for that than the fact that four giants are standing still on the stage by their bums.

When Hütter and Florian Schneider (1947–2020) formed the band in Düsseldorf in 1970, as a counter to the Anglo-American music and culture that they felt dominated post-WWII and post-Nazi Germany. They wanted to look forward, imagine the future and create a new German culture that they didn’t think existed.

Kraftwerk was born in this tense political and social culture, in front of which loomed a future revolutionized by technology. The aesthetic group finished by seeking influences from the visual and performing arts of the time. Kraftwerk’s ethos included the confidence that better things were coming. The band made music about trains, nuclear power, robots, Europe.

“ There has been no need to make new music, because Kraftwerk has already said everything necessary.

Kraftwerk was a pioneer band in electronic music, that’s clear, but even more so it was a pioneer band in visionaryness.

That’s why Kraftwerk didn’t feel like nostalgia in Pori’s late night. The band last released a new album in 2003. Since then, it has focused on new visual experiences. There has also been no need to make new music, because Kraftwerk has already said everything necessary.

The band even played their machine music live a surprising amount. Or at least that’s what it seemed and sounded like. Hütter’s synths also went around a couple of times in the heavy bass. His singing, or rather his banter, was as expected and moving.

Changes in the band’s concerts in recent years have been few. It’s exciting, it works to the band’s advantage. Then the interpretation of the songs is emphasized by the cultural and political framework. It confirms that Kraftwerk’s message is not a repetition of something old, but lives in time.

The relationship between man and machine, war and nuclear power are currently still tense topics. European unity is crumbling. The performance was the most impressive of the several Kraftwerk gigs I’ve experienced.

Heard as the last song Musique Non Stop was a descriptive and all-encompassing decision, the band’s core message. In Kraftwerk’s world, music should not be stuck in one place, it should move and look forward and continue to inspire.

When Hütter bowed with his hand over his heart at the end of the gig, the moment was very touching. He had proudly presented his life’s work, which is called Kraftwerk, for an hour and a half. Hütter walked backstage and the last words sounded from the loudspeakers as a reminder to everyone: Musique non stop.