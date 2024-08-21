Concert review | Hovanščina led by Esa-Pekka Salonen filled the Musiikkitalo with a sea of ​​electronic flames

Concert review|Esa-Pekka Salonen painted a broad Russian narrative about Hovanštsina. The choir of singers is of a high international standard.

Classic

Modest Mussorgsky’s opera Hovanščina at Musiikkitalo on 20 August 2024. Radio Symphony Orchestra, Tapiola Chamber Choir, Dominante, Helsinki Chamber Choir. Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor, Hannu Norjanen, choir master, Gerard McBurney direction, Tuomas Norvio, sound design.

Modest Mussorgsky opera Hovanshchina is a violent struggle for power. Personal and political passions intertwine, and the people suffer from the rulers’ power play. This all rings alarmingly true even today.

On the opera stage Hovanshchina is a violent drama. In a concert performance, the conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen painted a loosely flowing epic narrative of it, where the scenes between the men seemed like political negotiations. Violent explosions set the music on fire.

The presentation was attached Tuomas Norvion electronic sound design. The journey began with an electronic hum that seemed to be carried from somewhere far away, from 17th century Moscow to our time. The hum was placed at different points of the music.

The most effective electronic sound was at the end, describing the self-immolation of the Old Believers. The fire started with a quiet hiss, turned into a quiet sea of ​​flames and crackles, the power of which grew as it grew and began to threaten the listeners as well.

So wild as the effect was, it still interrupted the fanatical musical fire of the last act.

What was electronic sound really needed for? Salonen conjured a huge power of suggestion from the music itself, whose overall tone is surprisingly gentle, full of a lot of stunning beauty and poetic, folk-song-like Russian sadness.

Salonen is known to love new technology. The electronic sound undoubtedly brought its own eerie moment of excitement.

The performance was, so to speak, semi-staged, semi-directed. By Gerard McBurney indicative, functional guidance helped the audience to stay on the cart better. The subtitles of the Russian-language show could be downloaded to mobile phones, which were in active use. Again, staring at a small phone could take attention away from the events on the concert stage.

The presentation at the beginning, a young man hobbled onto the stage with a “bottle of booze” in his hand and fell to the floor with a splash. He was followed by a group of “drunken” men singing and caring. It could be seen as a symbolic image for the passive people of Russia, the vast majority of whom are ignorant of what is happening on the country’s western borders today.

The choir represents in Hovanshchina The Russian people, who are a pawn of the powerful and whose religiosity is used as a political tool. The rulers die, but the people live on.

The choir plays a central role in the opera, and it created the show’s emotional and colorful ups and downs.

The men’s choir started a little inconsistent and cracked. The women were immediately in full force with their bright, booming voices. As the performance progressed, the men became sharper. The tenors got a metallic tone and the basses got a dark rounded power.

The big chorus scene in the fourth act was the highlight of the show. It sounded like a joyful folk festival, a praasnieka, where happy rhythmic Russian dance songs and devout chants varied in an engagingly intoxicating way.

In the text, men threatened aggressively and angry women called their men drunkards.

Soloists there are as many as 13 in the show. The entire cast is top-notch, of a high international standard. This Hovanshchina it’s okay to take Salonen to the Easter festival in Salzburg next year.

The main character was Mika Karens Prince Hovanski. His bass had a majestic majesty and a cruel intrigue. Dosife’s performer, an Estonian Ain Anger was another wonderfully and tonally flowing bass. Russian Giorgi Sturuan the tenor made a sharp cut in the part of Prince Golitsyn.

A Russian mezzo-soprano was heard in Marfa’s part Nadezhda Karyazina. Here is a true sonic phenomenon whose deep tones are thrilling and whose mournful beauty was magical.

The excellent baritone also deserves its own mention Tomi Punker happy murderer