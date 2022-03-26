Concert Review HKO provided a counterbalance to the rigidity of the formulas

A new Finnish premiere was also heard at the Planet Earth concert by Pekka Kuusisto, HKO and the Music Hall Choir.

Classical music

Helsinki City Orchestra and Musiikkitalo Choir at the Music Hall 25.3. Lead. & sol. Pekka Kuusisto, choir coaching at Eleri Müüripea. Tchaikovsky, Guðnadóttir, Pärt, Tarrodi, Auvinen, Stravinsky.

Helsinki the city orchestra’s concert on friday broke the formula for the concert – and it would have been a wonder if it hadn’t broke when the violinist-conductor was Pekka Kuusisto.

Planet Earth concert refers not only to what was heard during the evening Andrea Tarrodin Paradisfåglarin inspired by the famous TV series Planet Earthabove all to the broader idea: to the boundaries of one planet and the limitlessness of life forms and musical forms within the planet.

The program wandered boldly from one style to another and did not hide behind difficulty or supernaturalism.

In the first half, when HKO’s strings and the Musiikkitalo choir performed with Kuusisto, four works were heard without interludes: Tchaikovsky Andante Cantabilea solo interpretation of which Kuusisto played for the orchestra with a breath-like nature Hildur Guðnadóttirin from a choral work based on a traditional Ukrainian funeral song Vishnaya Pamyatcomposed Svetlana Alexeyevich a Chernobyl TV series based on the work, Arvo Pärt enjoying a cult reputation Fratres for violin, string orchestra and percussion with innovative intensity and Tarrod’s Paradisewhere the birds come to life Messiah in a reminiscent way.

The first half was an entity that left nothing to be desired. Kuusisto had brought out from the strings of HKO what I had recently hoped to hear: instead of the maximum teasing, the playing was focused, elegant, varied in tone and focused.

The ensemble of works showed the individual songs in a new light.

The second half started the premiere Antti Auvisen Stabat Tiger Materista, which is part of HKO’s Helsinki Variations series. In the series of commissioned compositions, the new works utilize a Finnish work composed before 1945.

Known for its direct position, Auvinen has two ground works: Toivo Kuulan Stabat Mater and Aarre Merikannon Olympic fanfare. References work mainly at the idea level and not as concrete references.

Visually Stabat Tiger Mater is simpler than, for example, Auvinen Junker Twist. In the music, I heard the passion familiar from the bipartite dichotomy of sports festivals: win or lose.

It started with an action movie style. The repositories were short, an impulsive pulse lurking in HKO’s rolling ring.

The orchestra conveyed the joy of playing. However, the apparent ease of progress raised the question: what is behind, what is behind? When we bind ourselves to the narrative of winning, many more complex things can be forgotten.

The work was able to convey feelings about both the desire to win and the absurd lie involved.

The concert ended Stravinsky To the Psalm Symphony. The performance was a little more uneven than the early release of the concert. The intonation of the choir fluctuated from time to time.

Still, it was a good decision for a great and well-planned evening. The work tied together the themes of the concert: sadness, questioning, wonder and hope.