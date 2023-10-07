Concert review | Guest conductor Adam Fischer ignited positive energy in the HKO players

The Hungarian conductor conducted Beethoven and Mahler from memory and turned the whole into a big symphonic play.

Classic

Helsinki City Orchestra at Musiikkitalo on October 6. Adam Fischer, conductor, Aurora Marthens, soprano. – Beethoven, Mahler.

Opera singer Helena Juntunen says in the fresh, Petri Tamminen in his life story written with him, what kind of good Maestro he thinks he is.

“A professional orchestra is charmed by the twenty-step journey that leads from the door to the podium.”

When the Hungarian Adam Fischer stepped briskly in front of the Helsinki City Orchestra, he seemed to immediately get the orchestra excited and its eyes twinkling. He was full of positive energy.

The joy of playing released the spirit of the concert, which as a whole was like a big symphonic play.

Concert started Ludwig van Beethoven with the fourth symphony. of the heroic third, Eroica– symphony, Beethoven wanted to compose a classical symphony that radiates suppleness, brightness and the play of a free spirit.

However, there is no carelessly cheerful fourth symphony. Two opposing “principles” are fighting in it, which creates ambiguity, ambivalence in the symphony.

The journey began with the wandering and mysterious slow introduction of the first movement, where Fischer and the orchestra seem to be searching for the symphony’s principal key, B flat major. When the B-major main theme of the Allegro vivace fold finally burst forth after a creeping silence in the forte, Fischer made it sound like an outburst of joy.

Rushing forward movement, hesitant pauses, great dynamic contrasts – these tensions made the Fourth Symphony a celebration of light, dramatic energy, rhythm and song.

Playfully I also liked it Gustav Mahler while composing his fourth symphony. He called his first three symphonies a “trilogy of passion”, but now he wanted to do something idyllic-humorous.

Mahler lived in the lives of children and created a fascinating series of naive musical images that amazed its first listeners.

Although Mahler wanted his audience to be in a state of wonder, because in the hilarity of the long symphony’s strange world, there is also, in Mahler’s words, something “creepy”

Symphony began with the clatter of processions, which Theodor Adorno called “fools”. Fischer made the symphony sound like a ring Grimm’s from a fairy tale, where among the nursery rhymes and hilarity there is also fear and danger, evil forces, goblins and witches. In the slow part, Veli Tuoni strummed his violin, and the part was a dance of death at times.

Fischer also conducted this symphony, amazingly, without a score. He carefully and expressively shaped its great abundance of details and kept the tension of the narrative in an unbroken, multi-generational movement.

At the triumphantly explosive end of the third movement, the soprano Aurora Marthens arrived like an apparition in his pale green outfit to the right of the orchestra. She sang the fourth movement of a childish fantasy of heaven with the fresh and sensitive voice of a young soprano, radiating light.