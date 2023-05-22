Concert review | Grigori Sokolov is one of his kind among the great pianists of our time

Grigori Sokolov made the audience of the hall cheer.

Classic

Grigori Sokolov’s piano concert at Musiikkitalo on May 21, 2023. — Purcell, Mozart.

Venetianized Russian pianist Grigory Sokolov had to cancel four concerts before finally being able to perform at Musiikkitalo. The reason was the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The audience that filled the large hall was so happy to see them again that Sokolov rewarded it with no less than six extras.

Sokolov is a very unique personality among the great pianists of our time. He doesn’t show himself in any way, but hides behind the music, almost as if forgetting himself. Maybe that’s also what makes him so fascinating.

You might think that Sokolov is so completely focused on the music, his playing and the grand piano that he doesn’t even notice the presence of the audience. But he gratefully senses the receptiveness of the audience, which was clearly demonstrated by the large number of extras.

When you met to the concert’s manual, noticed to his surprise that there was only English in the beginning by Henry Purcell music.

Sokolov’s love for baroque music has been known. He must have carefully studied the instructions that were given to keyboard players in the 17th and 18th centuries. The hands must be in a compact but relaxed position, like a “cat’s paw”, and they must move smoothly on the keyboard.

With a light and smooth round-rolling technique and minimal use of the pedal, Sokolov conjured a gracefully tinkling spectrum of nuances in Purcell’s charming keyboard music, where a fresh and playful Englishness is combined with continental influences.

There were three minor series in the program, each of which got its own miniature structure, soft emotional color, French-style elegant patterning, Bach-like polyphony and charming danceability.

Purcell’s folk spirit came to be heard especially in the rowdy hornpipe sailor dances.

Sokolov in playing, detail fanaticism is combined with architectural large-scale thinking. It was a clear example Mozart’s B-flat major sonata KV 333, which represents “normal” classical clarity and balance in Mozart’s production. This masterpiece has no romantic features yet.

Sokolov gave the sonata a light-radiating, cheerful-serious spirit, brilliant movement language and harmonious harmonic colors.

Adagio B minor KV 540 was like a series of Sighs born in a dark moment, which progressed with extreme concentration in all its silence. When the sadness had taken its time, it miraculously broke out into the gentle, liberating B major.

Extra the series began Rameau With the Great Peace Pipe Dance. That followed Chopin’s raindrops, Rachmaninoff tonality, Chopin’s mazurka offspring and again rhythmic Rameu.