Concert Review | Grammy-awarded Arooj Aftab sang a performance at Huvila that those present will probably remember for a long time

The spiritual atmosphere of Arooj Aftab and Gyan Riley’s concert was conveyed even to those unfamiliar with the Urdu language. During the gig, he imagined he was bathing in a marble hall.

Folk / jazz

Arooj Aftab at Huvila during the festive weeks in Helsinki on August 15, 2022.

Pakistani-American Arooj Aftab Vulture Prince (2021) was the most praised album of last year. In other words, the album ended up in the mill of the hype machine with the familiar consequence that one song also found its way Barack Obama’s for the summer playlist, which always strives to be a timely, good and broad taste pose.

The praise is fully deserved. Vulture Prince is a rare occasion to hear Hindustani art music, poetry, folk, jazz, ambient, even reggae-like rhythms.

Born in Saudi Arabia to a Pakistani family, then raised in Pakistan and finally ending up in Brooklyn, New York, Aftab combines the ingredients in a natural sounding way. Personal sadness and longing is present throughout the album, because Vulture Prince is dedicated to his late younger brother.

When diversity is announced, but rarely anything concrete happens, a breakthrough album Vulture Prince is a great example that uncompromising music can also be successful. There is room for further diversification in the western music field. In this age, everything is already possible, and language is not a barrier.

Album song Mohabbat was also awarded a Grammy this year. Aftab thus became the first Pakistani to receive the award.

Aftab arrived to perform on Tokoinranta’s warm summer evening together with a guitarist Gyan Riley with. He is an American composer by Terry Riley son.

From Aftab’s interlude, we got the impression that he normally performs with a bigger lineup. Aftab joked that Riley has to do all the work while he just “stands and drinks whiskey” from his white coffee cup.

Aftab thanked the Finnish audience at the very beginning for understanding to be silent. We can do that if necessary. At the weekend, Aftab was at a gig at Gothenburg’s Way Out West festival, where the audience was reportedly quite talkative. “It was sad… but it was also good.”

Vulture Prince was heard at the gig as a whole, and it didn’t hurt at all that the line-up wasn’t a five-piece. The songs arranged for the duo were equally engrossing, as Riley made stylish use of pedals in his guitar playing. The sound was full.

The duo was downright deafeningly virtuoso, completely sovereign. At least Riley hasn’t dozed off during the classical guitar lessons, he performed so many incredible solos throughout the show. Aftab’s powerful, dark and sonorous voice did not falter for a moment, but remained completely on note during the challenging long sounds.

The show didn’t need unnecessary visual gimmicks, but the powerfully expressive music created the atmosphere by itself. A jewelless crawling star shower and the artist’s name were projected onto the background.

Aftab long songs based on gazelle poems are like prayers and existential longing: a beautiful aestheticization of sadness and loss. The spiritual atmosphere was conveyed even to a person who did not know the Urdu language. During the gig, he imagined he was bathing in a marble hall. Specially Diya Hi was an intimate dialogue between Riley and Aftab.

A love poem translated into English Last Night Aftab presented a rose in his hand, which he threw into the audience after the song. “Sad music is sexy,” Aftab said halfway through the show, and it’s hard to disagree.

In between spikes he turned out to be a blabbermouth of the highest order. He asked to dim the lights because he forgot to iron the t-shirt under the dark but decorative suit. He said how hard it is to throw roses at the audience, and how it should actually be the other way around: the audience should be throwing roses at him.

The restless interludes were surely meant to be the necessary counterbalance to the sad and fragile music, which Aftab focused on with devotion.

The Finnish audience could almost respect the gig situation from start to finish. Even though the phones were asked to be turned off at the beginning of the gig, in the middle of a sensitive dialogue, a man from the audience jumped right in front of the stage to film with his phone. Acquiring personal gig memories doesn’t seem to have situational awareness.

The gig rightly decided Mohabbat, the Grammy Award-winning hit song. The reception was ecstatic. Even though the concert was just the optimal length at just over an hour, the audience stood and applauded for minutes, hoping for more. The ending was elegant without an encore.

Getting Aftab to Finland may be more difficult in the future. This was a gig that those who attended will probably remember for a long time.