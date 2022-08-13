Concert Review | Gorillaz, who drove the audience wild with a routine draw, fulfilled their mission at Flow, but the greatest joy of music was enjoyed at other gigs

Flow Festival on Friday, August 12.

Nostalgia is a strong feeling. It has been clear for years in the music business, but on the first day of the Flow festival, which returned after a two-year corona break, it materialized into a huge sea of ​​people in front of Suvilahti’s main stage, when the world’s most famous virtual band Gorillaz was ready to start their gig.

During the concert, there was no doubt who was the most anticipated performer of the festival’s opening day for the majority of the festival crowd.

There was reason to wait, because the Flow performance was Gorillaz’s first concert in Finland in its more than 20-year history.

21st century calling the British band, which released its greatest hits at the beginning, a mere nostalgia act would be an unnecessarily harsh simplification, since the band has released three albums after a few years of hiatus seen in the 2010s. They have been received, to say the least, cautiously positively, and the releases have reached near the top of the album charts in several countries.

In almost the same breath, it must still be stated that the one published in 2005 Demon Days -album, Gorillaz hasn’t released any real classic songs, if at all.

Visually, Gorillaz’s gig on a darkening summer evening in Suvilahti was stylishly executed.

Probably for a significant part of the Finnish audience present, Gorillaz’s newer production was quite foreign. At least that could be deduced from how excited the audience was 19-2000, Dirty Harry’s and Clint Eastwood for iconic songs like – compared to the backwater stages of the show, which fell on lesser-known songs.

Of course, the band got the biggest reaction by far with the song, which has become synonymous with the name Gorillaz for people who don’t know the band well. During the gig, you could hear people standing around wondering more than once when Se Biisi would come out.

When will we hear? by Feel Good Incone of the most memorable pop songs of the first decade of the 2000s?

When at the end of the encore, a member of the band De La Soul marched onto the stage Posthe audience was finally given what they had wanted. by Feel Good Inc the first beats caused a reaction that you don’t often see at concerts.

This is what people wanted to see, hear and experience.

Today, Gorillaz founding member Damon Albarn’s tour line-up of more than ten people can be seen on stage.

When by Jamie Hewlett Gorillaz, known for its cartoon characters, once started gigging, the band hid from the audience, and the audience only got to see giant animated characters.

Over the years, the style has changed, and now a founding member by Damon Albarn the tour line-up of more than ten members is fully visible on stage while Hewlett’s characters are projected on big screens. Visually, the experience was elegantly realized in the darkening summer evening of Suvilahti.

All in all, the performance of the konkar band in Finland still felt like a sure thing. The two-hour gig had enough size and length, but the performance was lacking in terms of emotion.

Albarn, who originally became famous from the band Blur, technically did everything required during the gig. In addition to singing, he played melodica and piano, performed one song practically entirely in the audience, and marched several guest stars on stage.

Plasterer Bootie Brown’s the energetic performance was a joy to hear In Dirty Harryand the real surprise was saved for the last song, when the hip-hop artist performing his solo gig at Flow today, Saturday Freddie Gibbs got on stage to perform Clint Eastwood -song together with the band.

On the face of it, a competent performance at Flow felt like an almost routine bet by the glowing Gorillaz as a live band. The audience got involved with basic shouts. At the end, even today’s festival cliché was seen: the entire audience was forced to crouch down, so that a moment later they could pop up with all their might.

The originality wore off, and Albarn had almost nothing to say during the entire show. Only a couple of intermediate spikes were heard, and even their content was in all respects unimportant.

Pulp founder Jarvis Cocker’s band Jarv Is performed at Flow.

Routinely the Englishman known from the band Pulp, who performed in the biggest tent before Gorillaz, also left a feeling with his performances by Jarvis Cocker piloted by the rock group Jarv Is and the Danish pop star who ended the evening on the same stage Mo.

One could have hoped for more from Mø in particular, because in 2019’s Flow, the Swedish pop musician Robyn ended the evening with a charming party atmosphere. At Mø’s gig, the atmosphere did not reach the same level at all.

Sigrid from Norway appeared on the main stage of Flow in a happy mood.

Instead, the most enjoyable shows of the first day were seen on the main stage before Gorillaz. The 25-year-old Norwegian pop musician who performed with his band in a white top and blue jeans Sigrid showed how an excellent pop concert does not automatically need gimmicks, show tricks or explosives.

It’s enough if the singer’s voice sounds great and the band plays tight. Four years ago, Sigrid was at the beginning of her career and then performed in Flow’s smaller black tent. Even then, the gig was successful and left a promise that this will be heard again. In four years, Sigrid has recorded a large number of good pop songs that sound even better live than in studio versions.

The most gratifying thing about Sigrid’s show was still her natural way of taking over Flow’s biggest stage with a minimalist show. The singer genuinely seemed to be on top of her luck when performing in front of the Finnish festival audience, and Sigrid’s sympathetic nature could very well turn even a more cynical critic to her side.

Grammy-awarded Burna Boy was a surprising name in Flow.

Sigrid’s after that, the same stage was conquered by a very opposite show by a Nigerian musician Burn Boy.

One of the most interesting names in African pop music, the Grammy-awarded artist was exactly what we still expect from Flow in his artist bookings: a surprising name that doesn’t mean anything to a large part of Finns in advance, but which makes the audience on Flow’s main stage dance, sing along and to enjoy the joy of music.

The audience got excited about Burna Boy’s performance.

The absolute highlight of the first day was watching the crowd in front of the stage, who couldn’t seem to get enough of Burna Boy’s music combining afrobeat, dancehall and pop. The main star, really Damini Oguluwas a direct embodiment of charisma that seemed born to perform on festival stages, but at least as much praise is deserved by the more than ten-piece live band called The Outsiders.

While watching the gig, you couldn’t help but admire how beautifully the saxophonists, for example, performed Folahan Olaniyan and Jeremiahtrumpeter Luis Gonzalezguitarist Otis B and the drummer Emmanuel Laj did their part.

After the hour-long gig, I had the feeling that someone else could have listened to something similar.