Concert Review | Gettomasa made the entire Helsinki ice rink eat out of their hands

At Gettomasa’s only spring gig, the steely ambition of the artist got its rights.

“You hear you, DJ Sasse? They eat out of hand here today.”

That’s what he said Ghetto mass on Saturday night while striding briskly across the stage of the Helsinki Ice Hall, while the audience screamed without the rapper needing to encourage it separately. The words sounded conceited when spoken laconically from behind the sunglasses, but there was no denying them.

The almost sold-out artists will be Gettomasa’s only spring gig, and the evening’s audience was exceptionally active and joyful in a live context based on the cool nodding of Finnish rap and the sipping of slurping beer.

Gettomasa, on the other hand, is not a line rapper. At this point, Penttikin, a neighbor in his fifties, at least broadly feels that he is one of the founders of the KPC collective from Jyväskylä Aleksi Lehikonen a success story, because Lehikoinen was published last November Irresistible-with his album, has been featured more prominently than ever.

The five Emma nominations brought by the new album and several weeks at the top of the official album chart are enough justifications for the standards of record publishers. As the artist himself said during the gig: “We have one of the coolest nights of Finnish rap going on right now.”

In spectacles in its twists and turns and its ambitious length of 28 songs, the concert really turned out to be undeniably the most high-class performance in the history of Finnish rap. Both Gettomasa’s confident demeanor and first-class visuals, which were his artist name, contributed to this That too handwriting.

The visual presentation of the gig was designed by the stage name Sellek.

In the embrace of massive and ecstatic color fireworks, Gettomasa invited you to travel back in time with him through evergreen hits, such as the one performed accompanied by explosions and flames Loess. Overall, however, they didn’t lean too much on the obvious chart-toppers, but included nostalgic single songs in addition to the release of the latest album.

The most unexpected of these was JVG’s 2011 Raidersremix made of the song. The person who performed in the original song contributed to the funky version Curry Dogwhich was Gettomasa’s nod to the greats of Finnish rap history.

They went into the same og category of Suomiräpi Stepan and Gracias struts on stage, as well as Elastic boisterous spinning. The visitor guard of the younger rap generation included remarkably lively people Nebi, Cledos and Shrtyand had been invited to represent the KPC gang Axel Kala, Pyrythekids and Irresistible-album intimately Beach plot– in the song Vieraileva Lauri Haav.

Beach plot when it was his turn, Gettomasa sat down with Lauri Haavi for answers and as if talked through the song, which served as part of the storytelling that framed the concert.

But even though the artist was seemingly courting the audience to listen to the narratives built through his production, everything from the gig’s cheerful setting and Gettomasa’s rich nuanced essence spoke of the opposite dynamic. Namely, at the point when thousands of hands go up and the space is filled with the “chosen one” mantra, this chosen one hardly needs to ask any more permission. Just like rapping.

Braces have been banging in rap throughout the ages, but when Gettomasa took pains to spread his arms on the huge podium, the image was drawn on the retinas as exceptionally large.

Published over a year ago Good we -song’s heavy beat started playing, and Gettomasa shouted from above: “I put all this shit together myself”. The audience roared, Gettomasa continued to spread his hands. In Suomiräp, we go big.