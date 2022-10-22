Concert Review | From an AIDS concert to fire music – this is how Brett Dean’s visit culminated

The Australian composer likes open programmatic music.

Classic. The radio symphony orchestra at Musiikkitalo on Friday, October 21, led by Brett Dean, soloist clarinetist Han Kim. – Dean, Sibelius.

Australian composer Brett Dean’s The residence in a few concerts of the Radio Symphony Orchestra culminated on Friday in going through three stylistic periods. The composer himself acted as conductor and violist.

The early season was heard in the late-night chamber music section. Night Window is from 1993, when Dean was still a violist with the Berlin Philharmonic. He composed a trio for his clarinetist brother, himself and the pianist of his trio at the time.

RSO musicians clarinetist Han Kim and a pianist Jouko Laivuori shone when the composer Dean took up the viola in the nocturnal atmosphere of the piece. The structure is clear: after the introduction, the short sections frame the long, slow variation section.

The early work does not yet show a great composer’s personality, but Dean found great tones even then.

In the year 1995 was the time of Dean’s first orchestral work. He composed a clarinet concerto for his brother To Paul Dean.

Ariel’s Music is great composition for the clarinet, and Han Kim was great in this part as well. In his first attempt, Dean was still quite cautious when handling the orchestra compared to, for example, the music of the wonderful Finnish clarinet concertos Jukka from Tiensuu to Magnus Lindberg and Kaija Saariaho.

Dean likes background stories and uses them to guide listeners’ expectations. The background story of the concert is reminiscent of a recent one presented John Corigliano the first symphony, which was a work of mourning caused by the AIDS illnesses and deaths of the composer’s friends.

Dean takes as his backstory of Elizabeth Garner and the fate of his daughter. Mother and Ariel-the baby got AIDS from a blood transfusion at birth. The child died at the age of seven, in 1988. The mother died in 1994, but before that she had time to do a lot to raise AIDS awareness.

Unfortunately, Dean’s concerto is not as musically moving as Corigliano’s symphony. Of course, the soloist’s struggles with the orchestra collective can be seen as Ariel’s and Elizabeth’s struggle against illness. And of course, both parts of the concerto have a touching closing silence.

In 2012, Dean stated In the HS interview, that the song has to work, even if the listener doesn’t know the story behind it. As such, this happens, but with concertos, Dean went deeper later in his Viola Concerto, performed by the RSO last week.

Dean selected Sibelius’s short atmospheric piece among his orchestral works Cucumber scene. He spread it through the space by having the Clarinets play like cranes from the heights, above the stage.

We moved on without a break About the cucumber scene to Dean’s masterful fire vision Fire Music where the orchestra was spread around the concert hall even more widely with three small groups.

Fire Music is inspired by the devastating 2009 wildfires in Australia that killed 173 people. Musical descriptions of nature, of which there are plenty, are also a source of inspiration Beethoven’s From the pastoral symphony by Richard Strauss Alpine symphony. And when the work was commissioned by the Australian Ballet, Dean also benefited Igor Stravinsky of ballet music Firebird To the spring sacrifice.

Australian nature sounds original in Dean’s treatment. Clichés are avoided, although he makes the wind howl, the thunderbolts rumble and the flames blaze with the help of a giant orchestra and an electric guitar.

After the first devastating fire, nature sprouts new life in the backwaters of the work. This is also the case in Australia, where wildfires in themselves are a natural phenomenon and part of the ecosystem.

But record heat, record winds and record drought make the phenomenon even more destructive. A new musical firestorm reminds us of that after the swamp.

Throughout the evening, Dean kept the quiet parts very quiet, which provided a good contrast to the climaxes. In them, Dean raised the forces of nature to riot like any Prospero with his magic wand.

Fire Music made a great impression and was a successful conclusion to an interesting visit.

You can return to the concert recording behind this link.

