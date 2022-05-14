Concert Review “Cuba’s most popular Finnish band” Septeto Son celebrated its 40th anniversary

The band, which plays exceptionally pure Cuban music in Europe, now has children of the founding members.

Septeto Son’s 40th anniversary concert at Tenho Restobar 13.5. Tero Toivanen (trés), Vili Mustalampi (vocals), Mikko Hyttinen (bass), Tero Rantanen (bongo), Pekka Kilpeläinen (conga), Juhani Lampuoti (guitar), Sami Pöyhönen (trumpet).

Septeto Son began its 40th anniversary At Guantanamo, which may well be the most famous Cuban song of all time in the world. The past choice was justified by the fact that the song was the first song of the band ‘s first concert on the eve of May Day.

The evening was hosted by the director of Septeto Son and the player of the Cuban trés guitar Tero Toivanenwho founded it Risto Vuorimiehen with.

The very first song was in my memory, but there was no longer any certainty about the place of the first gig. Toivanen thought it was Bota, but said more was alleged.

The nature of the evening agreed that Toivanen had enough memoirs over the decades between songs. He even lived in Santiago de Cuba from 1992 to 2001 and worked for Guitarras y Trovadores, first as a trésero and then as a band leader.

The entire Septeto Son has also visited Cuba several times since 1984. It has been called the most popular Finnish band in Cuba. It has always played exceptionally pure Cuban music on a European scale.

Toivanen introduced styles of songs such as rumba and changuíta, which is an earlier combination of Spanish and African music. Toivanen has influenced Septeto Son’s arrangements.

For decades along the way Septeto Sonissa has played many musicians. Tenhossa singer Vili Mustalampi and a bongo player Tero Rantanen already represented the second generation. Their father Heikki Lajunen was a founding member.

Towards the end of the two-hour concert, old members, especially the trumpet player, visited the stage Peter Loman many songs.

Tenho is exceptional in Helsinki in that you can combine live music and eating there. So many did, and the waiters were allowed to slip around the crowd with food rations.

Son on born to be scared, so the bar suited its character better than a hall that might be a handsome whine.

However, there was little space left for dancing. The bravest still tried, and the most skilful fit well. When you know how, even a small patch is suitable for spinning impressively.

However, the most enthusiastic dancer of the evening was not the most skilled. The two-year-old girl ran away from her mother time and time again to run in front of the stage and marvel at the skillful playing. Judging by the tenacity, the dance skills are developing rapidly.