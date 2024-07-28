Concert review | Coldplay rewarded Finns who had waited twenty years with a spectacle that also tasted like a routine

Concert review|The musical coverage of the giant band of the millennium sounded at times expressionless and even a waste of concert minutes compared to Coldplay’s career and catalog, writes critic Aleksi Kinnunen.

Coldplay at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on 27.7.

Coldplay the years of waiting for the first concert in Finland has felt like a battle of fatigue.

Brittiyhtye has been the most significant and at the same time the last big stadium band of the millennium, which, despite its exceptional status and active touring, has not previously performed in Finland.