Concert review | Cellist Torleif Thedéen showed the full scale of his skills

At the concert of the Helsinki City Orchestra, Sandström's cello concerto took me on a dizzying journey of fantasy.

Helsinki City Orchestra at Musiikkitalo 25.9. Simon Crawford-Phillips, conductor, Torleif Thedéen, cello. – Tower, Sandström, Copland.

Swedish by Sven-David Sandström the cello concerto (1988) took the listeners on a vertiginous fantasy journey at Musiikkitalo on Wednesday. In its world, you raced on an emotional roller coaster between the neo-romantic earth and the sky.

Swedish by Torleif Thedéen the noble-voiced Guadagnini cello sang glowingly beautifully, soared to the heights, meditated in the spirit of Bach, plunged into fast-paced virtuoso runs, fought the orchestra with violent gestures and jumped playfully.

Sandström (1942–2019) cello concerto comes from the 1980s, when he changed the ascetic and sophisticated style of his youth to a neo-romantic folk and colorful one.

While composing, Sandström gave himself permission to be naive. Thedéen’s cello sometimes sounded shamelessly sentimental. On the other hand, the concert is also dramatic and absurd, sometimes there is also a growling, menacing thump.

The half-hour cello concerto is divided into thirteen short scenes, which create an uninterrupted flow. In his concerto, Sandström very skillfully combines opposites. The orchestration is variably rich and ranges from harmony between soloist and orchestra to aggressive bickering.

Sandström composed his concerto precisely for Thedéen, who has the opportunity to show the whole wide scale of his art and skill in it.

If Sandström’s concert left the listener with an uneasy feeling, the American composer heard in the second half of the concert by Aaron Copland the monumental Third Symphony (1944–1946) had a calming effect. Copland said it was “a work of the end of the war, which was meant to reflect the euphoric feelings of that time in our country”.

The third symphony does not have Copland’s characteristic ingredients, folk songs, folk dances and jazz elements, and it cannot be considered a typically American work. It is a universal symphony of victory.

A neo-classical, clearly simple style makes Copland’s symphony Shostakovich a relative of symphonies.

British conductor Simon Crawford-Phillips clearly beat the tempo, kept the energy level of HKO’s playing high and ignited a forward-flowing tension in it.

The concert began with an American of Joan Tower (1938–) with the work Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman for brass and percussion. In it, Tower celebrates the heroism of women with the very same instruments that Copland celebrates the heroism of American men at the end of his symphony.