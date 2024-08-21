Concert review | Cat Power reworked Bob Dylan’s sexist song, but the atmosphere of the concert was nervous

Concert review|Cat Power was nervous at Huvila’s concert, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

Concert

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert in Huvila tent 20.8.2024.

Bob Dylan’s the so-called “Royal Albert Hall gig” from the 1966 world tour is one of the most famous concerts of all time in the history of pop music. The audience booed and screamed when Dylan switched to electric after the acoustic set.

Would someone shout “Judas” in Huvila before Like A Rolling Stone?

Dylan’s concert was actually recorded at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall on May 17, 1966. Dylan did not perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall until a good week later, but as a bootleg recording, the concert survived under the wrong name.

The era of the original gig is the most electric of Dylan’s career in many different ways. In a manic creative frenzy, Dylan released three classic albums in just over a year: Bringing It All Back Home (1965), Highway 61 Revisited (1965) and Blonde Is Blonde (1966).

The fame of the gigs was further increased by the fact that after them, Dylan did not tour properly again until 1974, having changed his style.

I don’t know what kind of pipe Dylan would have gotten himself into if he hadn’t had a motorcycle accident in July 1966 and had a good reason to retire for a while. Towards the end of the concert, the atmosphere is hazy and wild. Dylan sticks his neck out.

Much recorded covers Cat Power or Chan Marshall grabbed the legendary concert and performed it at the Royal Albert Hall in 2022. The performance was also recorded on a disc that was released in the fall of 2023. Someone in the audience even shouted that Judas, albeit in the wrong place.

In his own version, Marshall counted the rounds. As an interpreter, he is restrained, hoarse and shallow. The kind that captures the lonely in the corner of the hotel lobby bar. I liked Marshall’s concert recording and its atmosphere.

Pop concerts have become even more precisely planned and repeated in the same way from night to night. In this case too, the audience knew in advance what was to come, right down to every song. Marshall repeated the gig in Huvila as it should be: he initially played the acoustic part supported by two musicians. Among them, the harmonica player was dressed as Rolling Thunder Revue -era Dylan.

The share was fluctuating. Marshall seemed nervous and fumbled, esp Visions Of Johanna at the time. The roughness of the composers, however, reflected the gigging modern Dylan. Some of these classics are also really a bit sleepy live, like the over 10-minute one Desolation Row.

The atmosphere in the tent was still good and encouraging with intermittent applause.

Marshall’s bullied movements also won for his side. The singer, dressed in a black jacket, whipped his right hand through the acoustic part as if he were spinning a bingo machine or a posy TV.

When the electronic part started, the show received electricity from all fronts. The power of contrast worked and Marshall’s power switch turned on when he got a six-piece band behind him. Opener of electronic share Tell Me, Momma is also one of the highlights of the original gig and on Tuesday night it was the best of the concert in terms of intensity.

“ At the end of the original concert, Dylan asked the band to play “damn hard”, Marshall played harder.

The versioner would always bring something of his own to the song, even a new perspective. Most of the time it was unclear what Marshall wanted to say. I felt that the most important thing was to go through the songs from beginning to end and sing the words that belong to them without considering which words to emphasize. It’s boring – always.

Yes, there were enough places for new interpretations in the software. The Dylan of the mid-1960s was very prickly. You can say that the concert even included a couple of Dylan’s sexiest songs.

Leopard Skin Pill-Box Hat in terms of interpretation, it was confusing and a wasted opportunity, even though there was quite a bit of bluesy stuff. In Just Like A Woman I got what I was missing when Marshall changed the words “She breaks like a little girl” to “You break her like a little girl”, even though such a change of setting is already a bit cliche. But in that moment it sounded like Marshall was bending the song to his will.

I could imagine that the idea of ​​the whole concert version is to release the area of ​​free mixing and showing the middle finger, which is traditionally more easily allowed for men in pop music, for women as well, but I didn’t get exactly this intensity from Marshall’s show on Tuesday.

The traditional ones blues formulas give a lot of room for interpretation both forward and backward. I’m sure many people got this Topi Sorsakoski gigged with in the past to experience. Marshall used this same leeway in one direction or another.

At the end of the original concert, Dylan asked the band to play “damn hard”, Marshall played harder. Down to the drummer, the band played pretty much faithfully to the original gig, but that meant drowning out Marshall’s vocals in many places. Ballad of a Thin Man was pulled more restrained at the singer’s request. Marshall seemed satisfied and also felt a lot of excitement in the song.

Then Like A in Rolling Stone the pack broke again. The band went full blast, even though Marshall had just asked for the opposite. Marshall mixed in the rhythm and sang a little what hurts.

I don’t have always been completely sure from the records whether Marshall’s interpretations are more on the charismatic or phlegmatic side. Must be a line drawn in the water. It was the same situation at the concert.

Dylan biopic I’m Not There (2007), a high-quality cover collection was made as a soundtrack, for which Marshall interpreted Stuck Inside Of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again. Based on that, he can do a version of Dylan, but maybe the circumstances weren’t the best for one reason or another.

Based on Huvila’s performance, Marshall felt overrated as an interpreter. He was absent, present only momentarily.

In the end, Judas was not shouted at by the audience! But maybe the joke had already worn off.