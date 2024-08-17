Concert review | Carla Bruni, who played with a wind machine, captured the audience with her relaxed, carefree attitude

Concert review|Carla Bruni’s performance, more captivating and stronger than expected, attractively continued the legacy of hip cool French pop.

17.8. 14:27

Pop

Helsinki’s festive weeks: Vilma Jää and Carla Bruni in the Huvila tent on Friday 16 August.

Crowded The villa’s approximately 1,500-strong audience roared and clapped in rhythm even before the star of the evening had even been properly brought on stage.

Carla Brunior rather Bruni-Sarkozy, danced out of the darkness on the right side of the stage, combed his long hair with grand gestures and stood in front of the fan wearing a fluttering shirt and skin-tight pants.

The former supermodel was clearly in the tent.

“Good evening Helsinkiiiiiii”, Bruni sighed in Finnish and continued babbling in French English: “I hope you like love songs. Because we only have them.”

“Lovessssss!”

Love songs were really received. In French, Italian and English. Less well-known Bruni’s own songs as well as borrowed versions of generational hits.

Brunin the concert had been pre-marketed as acoustic, which had sounded scary. As a recording artist, the singer has not been at his best. Would the acoustic adaptations flatten the interpretation even more?

Fortunately, Bruni, who swayed with charming fun, turned out to be anything but distant or cool as a performer.

Despite his star aura, Bruni captured the tight-knit audience with his carefree approach and conversation. The cover of 16 songs performed with a pianist, bassist and guitarist appealed more than expected.

Surprisingly, Bruni fit naturally into the heritage of charming French pop, where the performers are often more interesting as slightly strange and everyday characters than as born stars.

Willie Nelson’s Crazy– at the beginning of the song, Bruni demonstrated how love can tear the heart from the chest: the singer threw an imaginary heart on the floor of Huvila and stomped on it with her high heels.

In Italian heard Dolce Francia and Il cielo in una stanza after Bruni raised the mood even more by pacing the nylon string guitar and accordion effect On Moon River. After Abba The Winner Takes It All sank into the listeners like rose wine on a warm Friday evening.

“I like losers more,” Bruni admitted at the end of the Abba interpretation.

The debut album to the beat of a foot tambourine Le plus Beau du Quartier in during Bruni momentarily seemed like the world’s best pop singer: appropriately crazy and light-hearted, completely captivating.

Enjoy the Silence went in a nice different direction from Depeche Mode. Interpretation by The Rolling Stones From Miss You – Bruni reportedly dated during her modeling years Mick Jagger – got the audience dancing.

The evening in Bruni’s company was just like dozens of great evenings in the soon-to-be 30-year-old Huvila. Entertainment and art came together in an enjoyable seamless way. The unique setting created a touch of magic.

Vilma Jää performed at Huvilatelta before Carla Bruni.

Before Brunia has performed wonderfully Vilma Ice a more appropriate Huvila heater could hardly have been found for this year.

In my books, the self-published artist who made last year’s best domestic pop album performed with his white-clad band a penetrating fresh and powerful electronic pop with feminist and folk music tones. The combination of trap beats and kantele appealed strongly.

If the Ice in Ruisrock in July was mostly a matter of wonder for a few, Huvila’s audience had arrived well in time to witness the comet.

Between the songs, Jää opened up connections to the right to abortion (Mourning her birth), to manipulate (Gas light) and climate change (Ice lady).

Kaisa’s Revenge According to Jää, the violent story was justified because the target is a “bad man”. In the mine The ice made the audience scream full-throated.

At the end A drunkard danced with Jää’s guided choreography as Juhlaviikkoi’s own “ketchup song”.