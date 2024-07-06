Concert review | Bryan Adams pulled an overlong concert in Tampere and showed the power of nostalgia

Concert review|Guitarist Keith Scott supported the extra-long concert of the bar star with his inventive work.

Tampere

Even worse fates have been seen with former superstars who have passed the national pension age.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams of 1983 Cuts Like a Knife -album’s streak of success is unmatched in the history of pop music. For about fifteen years, each of his new albums sold at least platinum.

During his long winning streak, and especially with the massive ones Reckless (1984) and Waking Up the Neighbors (1991) albums, Adams managed to collect a couple of generations of loyal fans.

Thanks to this loyalty, he can still tour sold-out arenas on three different continents. Such is the power of nostalgia in the pop industry.

If not would have known, at Adams’ concert on Friday in Tampere’s Nokia Arena, it would have been impossible to believe that a quarter of a century has already passed since the star’s last hit.

The audience of more than ten thousand people lived and sang along with every minute of the two and a half hour show so greedily and emotionally.

The concert started with the newest one, which came out two years ago So Happy It Hurts – on the opening track of the album Kick Asswhich is clearly made just for the beginnings of concerts.

The long intro of the song was developed as a kind of creation story of the rebirth of rock, which at the level of the idea was only a thinly adapted version of the message that AC/DC serves with considerable warmth Let There Be Rock – in his classic.

However, it created a tension that raised expectations at the start and a preconceived notion for the concert: Adams had come to rock. That’s what he did, considering his reputation as a balladeer, surprisingly slyly and loudly.

Thence you still can’t get over or around the fact that Adams became a world star thanks to his power ballads.

The first moukari of the evening from this department Please Forgive Me elicited the biggest audience reactions of the first half of the evening, but the interpretation was hampered by a sound problem typical of the hall environment, where the low end and drums were emphasized so that everything else in the soundscape was almost mashed into one and the same mess.

The keyboardist who worked behind his grand piano suffered especially from the noise Gary Breitwhose parts were hard to hear, at least in the back of the hall.

Fortunately, the problem balanced out to be even more nuanced and perhaps the most expected of Adams’ power ballads, To Heavenby

Guitarist Keith Scott (left) has worked with Adams for decades.

Arena the sound reproduction better served the other side of Adams’ artist persona, the dashing mainstream rocker, than the power ballads.

So did the backbone of the band, the virtuoso guitarist Keith Scott, who has been Adams’ main partner since the beginning of his career. Scott excelled in fast-paced rock and quietly took the whole concert to a new level with his own contribution.

Numerous dull electric backwater moments were saved by the guitarist’s firing of surprising, flint-like outbursts, which always remained elegantly compact and at the service of the composition, and did not slip into self-intentional whining in the wake of the guitar hero tradition.

To the set there was also a few thematic potpourri of a couple of songs, such as a string that sounded fresh in the middle of mainstream rock Buddy Holly – sonorous rockabilly crust, which also Morrissey’s bassist who served in the band for long periods Solomon Walker was able to present his skills as an upright bass player.

Adams has enough hits to line up, but also a musical middle-of-the-road bun, where there are hardly any hidden possibilities.

He has also stored in his muscle memory even his most mediocre tricks.

This became evident in the “wish song” part at the end of the concert, where the star randomly picked up the wishes they shouted from the audience and then played them, often spontaneously as a solo, accompanying himself only with a harmonica and an acoustic guitar.