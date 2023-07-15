Concert review | British star Sam Smith’s queer-spirited musical fireworks delighted Pori Jazz

During Sam Smith’s multi-hued show, you could hear serene ballads at first, and during the more upbeat songs that followed, erotica was thrown around like confetti.

Concert review

Sam Smith Pori Jazz’s gig at Kirjurinluoto on Friday 14.7.

People with their blankets and picnic chairs have arrived to celebrate the weekend in Kirjurinluoto. At a quick glance, you might think it’s a larger-scale picnic, but it’s Pori Jazz after all.

The whole day seems to be waiting for the evening and its last performer. Everything else seems weak when you know who is the icing on the cake. This time the cherry is a British superstar Sam Smithwho is now visiting Finland for the first time.

Smith begins his one and a half hour performance restrainedly, skilfully and confidently. She arrives on stage wearing a golden corset resembling a crystal crown and thick-soled heels.

Actually, everything on the stage is golden and sparkling, from the large human figure lying on the ground to the drums. Despite all the glitter and gold, Smith’s smile is what lights up the entire Kirjurinluoto. He seems genuinely happy when he’s on stage and exudes a welcoming, safe warmth.

A giant golden human figure is lying on the stage. Smith and the backing singer sparkled in golden outfits.

The beginning is the joy of emotional hit ballads. Stay With Me, I’m Not the Only One and Like I Can build a stable, but static foundation for the concert. Nothing surprising, just Smith with his trio of gospel-like backing singers with songs bursting with sensitivity.

After the third song, Smith says in his interlude that the show is about one thing and one thing only – freedom. He does not directly specify what kind of freedom it is, but let each viewer interpret it as they wish, at least for now.

Sam Smith changed his outfit at Pori Jazz several times. The purple dress was worn by her during the songs Lay Me Down and Love Goes.

I’ll taste it However, the audience gets the freedom mentioned by Smith when the concert approaches the halfway point and the glossiness wears off.

Piano-driven Love Goes During Gimme maybe even in the beat of a slightly taxing secondary chorus. The reels start spinning and eroticism is thrown around like confetti.

Theatrical and entertaining Sam Smith and his backing band have arrived.

“I know this is a jazz festival, but can we make it a gay festival,” he shouts Lose You -in the wake of the ship with red and blue lights flashing.

The atmosphere is downright intoxicating. The songs are more rhythmic, deeper, and it’s much easier to party to them than acoustic heartbreak ballads.

Drawing from disco music I’m Not Here to Make Friends showcases Smith’s lyrically more uninhibited and sensual side, but is soon replaced by Disclosure’s EDM hit to Latchduring which blue lasers cut through the air.

The dancers enlivened and enriched Sam Smith’s Pori Jazz performance.

This follows Donna Summer’s I Feel Love – a dance routine choreographed to the song, during which Smith gives up his shirt. The color of the lasers has changed to a rainbow spectrum, which fits perfectly in the middle of the queer musical fireworks.

Fresh album Gloria’s the choral title track comes at a surprising but perfect point. It creates a wonderful contrast between the so-called pure and heavenly and the dirty and sinful.

At this point, the most keen-eyed will notice the translucence of the white gauze covering Smith’s entire body. So what happens next is not for everyone.

“Express yourself, don’t suppress yourself”, begins Madonna’s Human Nature –cover, the first sentences of which echo like a whisper above the stage. Underneath the veil, Smith is revealed, wearing x-shaped nipple tapes, black fishnet tights, different pairs of gloves, and sparkly panties.

At this point, the most sensitive probably gasp for breath, cover the eyes of their minor children and go home.

Smith is Human Nature unapologetic and brave at the time. You can either love him or hate him for this, but the song and its performance is great in all its versatility.

There is green light covering the entire stage, effected vocals and heavier metal. And of course, Smith’s almost bare buttocks embraced by fishnet tights.

Sam Smith and his dancers dressed in leather and harness for the massive hit Unholy.

Is it goes without saying that the atmosphere of the gig is different from almost an hour and a half earlier. Smith dons a black, red and gold corset just before last year’s massive hit Unholy starts ringing.

By Kim Petras during the part, the singer disappears from the stage for a moment and comes back disguised as the devil. He has a devilish atrain in his hand and a top hat decorated with red horns on his head. Unholy, as the title of the song suggests.

I guess that’s still the intention. The gig celebrates humanity, diversity and the opportunity to be yourself.

Smith has broken free from the shackles of expectation and decency, and while it’s hellish to watch for some, it’s a slice of heaven for the artist himself.