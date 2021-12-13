Concert Review Avant’s concert took the listener to the limits of composing possibilities

The Avant’s concert, which culminated in Ligeti’s chamber concert, featured a diverse set of music from Stockhausen and Ligeti.

Classic

Avanti Chamber Orchestra! In the Knights’ Room 12.12. Taavi Oramo, conductor, Mariola Aniolek, piano, Susanne Kujala, accordion. – Stockhausen, Ligeti.

What is no longer possible to compose, was considered after World War II.

Karlheinz Stockhausen and György Ligeti offered their own answers to the question. Avant’s concert on Sunday began with a composition by Stockhausen Tierkreis, which consists of twelve zodiac signs. Musicians develop simple melodies for each part.

The work starts with the character that corresponds to the time of the performance – now the archer. There were as many as 12 musicians in the Avant version, so it was more multidisciplinary than most of the recordings. Wild, technically savvy, drawing on many traditions. In places, the atmosphere was like jams, where everyone took turns taking on soloist duties.

Finally, we return to the sign of the beginning again. Non-narrative and collage-like music came together instead of leading to something. Repetition is a reality, he wrote Kierkegaard.

Another composition Stockhausen heard at the concert was Piano piece IX Mariola Aniolekin interpreted. In it, as important as the playing material is the line spacing: pause, echo, silence. Aniolek played gesturelessly, loudly, reassuringly.

Second half began with a work originally composed for harpsichord by Ligeti Continuum, which was convincingly interpreted by the accordionist Susanne Kujala. In its static, stealthily changing rhythm treatment, the compact work resembles American minimalists, albeit more harmoniously disintegrating.

Finally, Liget’s chamber concert, conducted by Taavi Oramo. The whole thing was great. The work begins with a rippling texture, from which sometimes rise clear figures, monoliths appearing in the desert. Moments in the first part, I missed a little more absoluteness for dialogue on these elements. The second part began quietly nirhat, advancing toward the seizure.

The third part is described in the hand program as a classic character part. It has been used as a comparison Beethoven A scherzo composed in honor of the symphony of the 8th symphony, probably because of the rhythmic processing of a part that reminds its composer Poème symphoniquesta For 100 metronomes.

I read the part more than the classic character parts traditionally. I think something irreversible is happening to the possibility of the subject’s existence — limited and limited through the work. The impression is amplified by the empty pace that is completed. In the fourth part, the movement of the mass intensifies until it suddenly stops.

Or does it just run out of ability to detect?