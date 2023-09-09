Concert review | At the Sibelius Festival, you can hear what Sibelius really led the world in his concerts

The Lahti Sibelius Festival presents concert programs led by the composer himself in different countries.

Lahti.

Classic. Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daniel Harding and soloist María Dueñas, violin, at the Lahti Sibelius Festival on September 8. – Sibelius.

Lahten The program of the Sibelius festival was renewed when the idea was reached by Jean Sibelius the programs of concerts conducted in different countries.

He not only conducted his most profound masterpieces but also remembered the friends of his hits, especially abroad. Even one novelty – small or central – often had to be included.

So, on Thursday, Sinfonia Lahti was on the program Dalia Stasevska conducted by Sibelius at the Norfolk Festival in the United States in 1914, a concert program that did not include any symphonies but of course symphonic poems, such as the premiere Wave girls as well as hits such as False triste and Finland. The recording of the concert can be found behind this link.

On Friday, the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra presented a concert program conducted by Sibelius in Stockholm in 1924, which included the premiere of the Seventh Symphony, the Violin Concerto and the First Symphony.

So, a heavy set, but as a contrast, Sibelius also led a more hit-filled matinee in Stockholm.

I heard most recently as the chief conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra playing Sibelius’ seventh symphony of Daniel Harding with in 2008 in Stockholm’s Berwaldhallen.

I could not praise. The playing was clean, but weak and fragmentary. Harding was leading at the time Britain and Schumann better.

But Harding promised that change is beginning. “I want them to play like wild horses on the loose,” Harding said In an interview with HS.

And partly this has happened!

The seventh symphony is known in hindsight as Sibelius’s last, so farewell moods are often emphasized. However, Harding and the Swedish RSO’s take was effervescent and full of life.

The bowing was wonderful and warm, but Harding also emphasized sharpness. If a beginning or the end of a phrase could be played with a bang, it was done. Fast tempos are implied by vivacissimo and Presto played very quickly.

Certain coral-like passages would need a greater impression of sanctity. Now we stayed strong in this world.

María Dueñas won a lot of international violin competitions in the last decade and is now making a big career.

In Sibelius’s violin concerto, he successfully searched for a large range of tones with the Spanish temperament. In places, he could also do things more directly and bluntly when the music demands it.

But for a young virtuoso, he is happy to allow the excitement of youth. Later, he might play more “von oben”, i.e. from above, as Sibelius demanded.

The audience was excited. A violinist-comedian was heard as an extra by Aleksei Igudesman Fasten Seatbelts – part of the series of virtuoso pieces Applemania.

The young star violinist María Dueñas said that she came to Lahti for the third time.

Why In Stockholm in 1924, in addition to the premiere of the seventh symphony, Sibelius conducted his first symphony in 1899? Maybe to show how far we’ve come.

While the seventh symphony condenses what it has to say into one movement and about 20 minutes, the first symphony is still large and romantic with certain Tchaikovsky– and Brucknerwith its effects.

Harding unleashed great intensity and luscious, punchy tones. There is plenty of top quality Sibelius performances on both sides of the Gulf of Bothnia.

Read more: The brother was left in the ruins of the war, then the Ukrainian grandmother died – The top Finnish musician started giving passionate speeches and now tells how to stop the “Nazis of this life”

Read more: Would Sibelius do well in his conducting competition? (from 2000)