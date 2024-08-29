Concert review | Antti Autio raised the atmosphere of Huvila to the ceiling – It is difficult to find a point of comparison for him

Concert review|Antti Autio’s enjoyable performance was complemented by Swedish Loney Dear, who silenced even the bar tent.

Antti Autio with his band and Loney Dear in the Huvila tent of the Helsinki festival weeks on Wednesday 28 August.

Vocalist and songwriter Antti Autio has gradually emerged from indie rock circles as a favorite of large audiences. Autio was already seen this summer on Flow’s second biggest stage with a string-reinforced line-up, and now as Huvila’s main performer.

In Flow’s half-full giant tent on Friday afternoon, the atmosphere was restrained, but on Wednesday evening in Huvila, both the audience and Autio Yhtyein seemed to enjoy the encounter sincerely. The mood was high throughout the gig.

At Flow, Autio presented everything that appeared at the beginning of the year You are needed here -album, while Huvila also heard older productions.

Among the new songs, the most melancholic ones stand out Cap boylanguidly swinging Cat beast and furious Damn, I’m dying here. They were also highlights of the gig. Especially Damn, I’m dying here there was frantic whipping, where the string players’ right hand must have been hard because of the continuous tremolo.

A string quartet – or actually a quintet, because it is part of the basic composition of the Aution group Ella Rosenlund also plays the violin – had been arranged with thought and effort anyway. This time, the role of the strings in the rock band was not just to replace the keyboard chord mat with real violins.

The interplay was especially great in the songs of Auti’s debut album Stork and Stonewhere Auti’s acoustic guitar and string section took the songs to a new level.

Auti’s band was reinforced by a string section.

Desolate the topics of the songs do not necessarily differ much from the topics of middle-of-the-road pop hits, but Autio expresses strong emotions in a way that digs deeper than everyday speech and social chat phrases into more primitive emotions, but in an understandable way.

You also felt it at Huvila’s gig. Although the musical offering was rich, the meaning of the lyrics could not be underestimated.

On the other hand, Autio has his own voice in many ways, and I don’t just mean his falsetto-mumbling vocals. It is quite difficult to find a direct comparison for Autio in domestic rock and pop, or a possible older kindred spirit. The early days Judge Nurmiok too actually only came to mind because of that falsetto.

Loney Dear aka Emil Svanängen accompanied himself on keyboards.

Villa a great evening was completed by Loney Dear, who performed before Autiota, who is from Sweden by Emil Svanängen stage name used. Sometimes Loney Dear is a band, this time Svanängen performed alone with electronic keyboard and grand piano.

Svanängen has made a long career with his personal production. Sometimes it’s done with traditional rock banding, recently often also electronically. In the villa, the performances were minimalist, and Svanängen’s vocals had a lot of space, as did his compositions, which combine the legacy of pop giants like the Beatles and the Beach Boys with inspiration from classical music.

It also captivated the audience. During the first performer of the villa, the stands are often empty and there is a murmur from the side of the bar tent, but now it was quiet around. Even so that Svanängen could improvise according to the sound of the engine of the plane that flew over.