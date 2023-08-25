Concert review | Anne-Sophie Mutter is already a star violinist with a 47-year career, but in Turku she didn’t just want to shine alone

Mutter’s protégés, the 14-member Mutter’s Virtuosi, also shone at the Turku music festival concert.

Classic

Turku music festival. Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin and Mutter’s Virtuosi at the Turku Concert Hall on August 23. – Vivaldi, Bach, Previn, Bologne.

When Anne-Sophie Mutter visited the 1984 Turku Music Festival, at that time the 21-year-old artist was already a great, internationally renowned star violinist. During his 47-year career, Mutter’s luminosity has constantly grown and expanded.

In his concert in Turku, Mutter didn’t want to shine just by himself. He brought with him the 14-member, multinational Mutter’s Virtuosi Orchestra. The string players are mainly current and former scholarship holders of the Mutter Foundation. Mutter’s credited harpsichordist was a professor at the Norwegian Academy of Music Knut Johannessen.

Concert started off stormy Vivaldi’s concerto for three violins in F major. From the string orchestra, an energetic burst of rhythm burst forth, whose sound had a deliberately wide, sandpaper-like roughness.

Of the three soloists, Mutter shone the brightest, but the most captivating was the continuous competitive playing of the three violin soloists, where subjects bounced from one soloist to another and where the soloists took turns competing with wildly virtuosic twists and other magic tricks of the field.

The ripping rhythm party of the solo parts and tutti sections changed in the slow part to mysterious Venetian singing and waving, until in the finale the baroque-rock rhythm machine ignited again to a joyfully striking going.

The orchestra the spectrum of nationalities undoubtedly increases the color and energy of its playing. At the same time, it is a completely unanimous, excellent string community inspired by playing together and musical dialogue.

Mutter’s instrument is a Lord Dunn-Raven Stradivari, which he has said is part of his body and soul. Its scale of timbre, nuance and expression as well as dynamic dimensions are unusually large and colorful, from rough power to subtle and ethereal pianissimos.

The next number was Bach’s the familiar violin concerto in A minor. Vivaldi’s concertos have a clear division between solo and tutti. Bach also clearly separates the solos and the orchestra from each other, although at the same time skillfully embeds the solo into the orchestral fabric.

Mutter began to nuance the theme of the first movement in the breathy embrace of the orchestra. The slow part burst into a poetically singing, soulful beauty. In it, Mutter used vibrato as a means of affective coloring. At the same time, attention was drawn to the fact that continuo instruments, cellos, used vibrato in a certain key in their ostinato course. The expression followed the baroque “sounding speech” performance practices.

The radiant trio movement of the finale sounded fugal, strongly supported by the continuo rhythmically and contrapuntally.

Fun change to the concert was brought by Mutter’s ex-husband, now deceased by André Previn Nonnetto (2014), where two string quartets engage in sometimes polite, sometimes contentious conversations. The role of the double bass was to mediate when the quartets started to disagree too much.

Especially Promenade– in the first part, I admired Previn’s hilariously lively and spirited inventiveness. Every stage of the walk burst forth with new topics of conversation and insights, as well as nuances of bowing and playing styles, from strumming to lyricism.

Bach’s third Brandenburg Concerto the first movement began to jump to its catchy rhythmic theme, and it was fun to watch how it passed from one string group to another like a baton. Each group nimbly grabbed it, waiting for their turn.

In the sixteenth-part chains of the finale, Bach’s joyous rhythmic movement roared like a storm wind.

Interesting acquaintance was By Joseph Bologna Violin Concerto in A major. This Chevalier de Saint-George (1745–1799) was the son of a Senegalese slave and a French plantation owner, who made a name for himself in upper-class social circles in Paris as a swordsman, dancer, horseman, violin virtuoso and composer.

The concerto represents the so-called gallant style, where a melodic, entertaining and lightened style replaced the complexity of the baroque.

The concert amazed with its versatility and charmed with its folk song-like themes, bagpipe sounds and Mutter’s virtuoso adventures, which reached from dark depths to soaring heights. The orchestra also had a lot of emphatic, audience-friendly things to say.

Correction 25.8. 12:11 p.m.: Corrected the headline that incorrectly read Anne-Sophie von Mutter. Her real name is Anne-Sophie Mutter.