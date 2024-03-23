Concert review | Adès' Dante ballet is an intoxicating trance

Sibelius' fourth symphony was allowed to represent inferno at the RSO concert.

Classic

Radio Symphony Orchestra at Musiikkitalo 22.3. Thomas Adès, conductor, female singers of the Musiikkitalo choir.- Sibelius, Adès.

Infernopurgatory, Paradiso or hell, purgatory and paradise are Dante thundering A divine play three parts.

English Thomas Adès has composed a three-part Dante ballet inspired by the Divina Commedia, which premiered in London's Covent Garden in 2021.

In 2021, Adès conducted the ballet at the RSO's concert Inferno-part. Now the RSO played the parts under the direction of the composer Purgatory and Paradiso.

Inferno Adès had chosen to represent Sibelius the fourth, the symphony in A minor, which opened the concert.

At the time of the creation of his symphony, completed in March 1911, Sibelius, recovering from throat surgery, was in the worst crisis of his life. In his symphony, he said that he was struggling with his God and that he was fighting for his life.

Adès tuned the atmosphere of the fourth symphony to be as dark and lonely as possible. The slow tempos added to the heaviness of the pain in this tonally fluctuating kingdom of shadows and sighs.

The gloomy introductory bars sound “hard as fate”, as Sibelius wished.

As music tried to capture the pathos and passion of life, despair appeared in the tone of romantic cantilenas.

The Scherzo at first tried to play with pastoral joy, but the play soon turned demonic and obsessive.

Adès kept the symphony in a continuous, shape-changing leisurely, tense movement, where motifs grope for clear thematic characters.

Every gesture was shaped by Adès with passionate precision.

After the interval, Adès' Dante ballet followed Purgatory and Paradiso, which also work excellently in concert. The original, wild and colorful music was recognized as ballet by its strong, repetitive rhythm, which, when played, could see the dancers moving in ritualistic patterns towards the top of paradise.

There is particularly wonderful, mind-blowing music Purgatoryin which the early morning liturgy of a Syrian Jewish synagogue in Jerusalem could be heard on audiotape.

Adès has included a prayer sung in ancient Hebrew because he wanted the music to take his thoughts away from the current world.

The ornamental scales of the Middle East, the Old Testament-sounding rough devout singing and a certain sense of unhappiness really created this impression.

When the congregation started screaming the prayer in unison on the tape, the atmosphere grew ecstatic.

The fire of the ancient-religious spirit caught the orchestra, whose playing began to thump, roar and dance in a primordial trance-like way, in the intoxicating limelight of increasingly powerful bells.

About the orchestra there was a great, ecstatic procession marching up the sin-purgatory volcano.

Purgatory-part might not have been perceived as a mountain trip if it hadn't been read in the manual. Instead in Paradiso it was clear that now we were painstakingly climbing up the mountain, towards the top, with repeated spiraling steps.

At the final stop, there was no sweet angelic song and the sound of harps, but a majestic, dazzlingly glowing and trembling manifestation of God.