Concert Review | A musician sniffed his socks and played two trombones with his feet when a brass band known for its restless humor performed in Espoo

The Austrian Mnozil Brass is a brass orchestra of the highest quality. Singer Lizz Wright, who came to April Jazz, performed in Finland for the first time with her own band.

Wind music, Gospel and soul

Mnozil Brass in Espoo’s cultural center’s Tapiolasal 27.4. and Lizz Wright at the Espoo cultural center’s Tapiolasal on April 28. – April Jazz’s repertoire.

May I laughing, squealing and shouting or stomping your feet at an indoor concert? Yes, at least you can get the Austrian Mnozil Brass in concert, because it directly encourages “disruptive behavior” by example, as on Thursday in the biggest Tapiolasal of the Espoo cultural center.

But the Mnozil Brass of seven wind musicians is indeed more than an ordinary brass orchestra, as its performances usually also have theatrical or at least comedic elements. “The Monty Python of the music world” may be an over-the-top adjective, but there is something similar about its anarchic, self-deprecating and satirical attitude – at least in its best moments of blending different styles.

Likely the orchestra’s reputation had now also reached the people of the capital region, as the concert had already sold out days ago – and reportedly faster than any other in the history of the 37th organized April Jazz. Before Espoo, the band has only performed in North Karelia, most recently in 2012 at Lieksa’s copper week.

For fans of Mnozil Brass, the concert must have been a wish fulfillment, the conditions were the best possible. The rest of us could still be confused by the initial setup, because the stage of Tapiolasal was empty all the way to the back wall: no instruments, microphone stands or amplifiers, no seats or sets, nothing else belonging to a regular concert.

Which one of us is the tougher trombonist, Gerhard Füssl (left) and Zoltan Kiss argued at the April Jazz concert. Tubist Wilfried Brandstötter could only watch the escalating situation in the background.

Over time, it became clear that Mnozil Brass can take over the stage and the entire concert space on their own, and indeed completely acoustically. There was no sound reinforcement of any kind in the large hall, but the orchestra’s sound was still both rich and distinctive at the same time, and according to the situation, each musician sounded exactly as they should.

in Vienna Founded in 1992, Mnozil Brass has toured the world for twenty years with various thematic ensembles. In Espoo, however, the theme was its own history, as the program’s name Gold – mit Abstand das Beste underlined.

That’s why the generous two-hour program had an exceptionally little bit of everything: pop and jazz, marches and waltzes, folk music and film music, classical music and contemporary music. But despite the familiarity, the vast majority of the songs were self-produced, with trombonists as key composers Leonard Paul and a trumpet player Thomas Gansch.

Like other musicians, they were also their own kind of guys, or at least presented like that. The tall and ponytailed Paul was a slow and distracted introvert, the shorter and less haired Gansch an extrovert looking for public contact. The stage comedy was mainly based on the features of these and other type characters and, above all, on the musicians’ playful rivalries.

And the fun seemed to be on both sides of the stage, when, for example, everyone hit themselves with a folder or when Paul smelled his socks and played two trombones with bare feet. But there was nothing in dispute about the musical abilities, not even the singing ability. The orchestra performed polyphonically, among other things, a jazz standard I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby – and of course with a humorous, gestural twist.

Singer and songwriter Lizz Wright, who made her first album in 2003, performed in Finland for the first time with her own band. The last time was during the Helsinki festival weeks in August 2019, when he was a soloist with the jazz orchestra Umo.

Friday night A singer who performed at Tapiolasal Liz Wright, 43 fulfilled another wish: now he performed in Finland for the first time with his own band. But there was only one piece of real jazz in his April Jazz concert, the pianist by Kenny Banks merely accompanied standard The Nearness of You.

On the other hand, Wright’s stylistic divergence was completely expected, as it can be heard on all his studio albums crossing North American roots styles, which he has made since 2003, a total of six. In the one and a half hour concert, songs from five were heard, always starting with the first one Saltin from the title track.

But the atmosphere was now more uniform than the records and also better in line with his musical “education”. Growing up in Georgia, Lizz Wright’s roots lie in African-American gospel, which she performed in religious contexts for her first twenty years.

Gospel was condensed by his perfectly glowing alto, which could have been listened to for an hour and a half with just piano accompaniment. The usual guitar band that played quite loud was mostly in the way of the sound.