Concert review | A great talent is opening – Bruce Liu will give two concerts in Piano-Espoo

Chopin winner Bruce Liu convinces less in the concert hall than with recordings, but that is changing.

Classic.

Radio’s symphony orchestra at the Piano-Espoo concert in Musiikkitalo on Friday, September 29. Conductor Andrew Manze, soloist Bruce Liu, piano. – Vaughan Williams, Saint-Saëns, Schumann.

When a young pianist with a great career Bruce Liu played in the summer of 2022 with the London Philharmonia Orchestra and Santtu-Matias Rouvalin as a soloist, I just called him “to be a model student“.

Everything was right in the Chopin interpretation, after all, he had won the international Chopin piano competition in 2021.

Now he had been invited to the concert in Piano-Espoo as a soloist of the Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the program included his wish by Camille Saint-Saëns the less frequently heard Fifth Piano Concerto (An Egyptian).

The opening of the personality was already noticeable.

Saint-Saëns (1835–1921) was, according to his contemporaries Mozart’s true child prodigy. After growing up, he rose to the top of the French composers and made more than half a century of the most modern names of his youth (Schumann, Liszt, Wagner) from a supporter to an arch-conservative who set, for example, the Impressionists.

It’s strange, because the Fifth Piano Concerto is already very close to impressionism in its colorism, orientalism and Mediterranean views. No wonder that, for example Maurice Ravel highly praised Saint-Saëns.

The easy-going piece begins with the jingle of a music box and the light-sounding, but breathtakingly abundant virtuoso notes for the pianist glisten like the sun on the waves of the Mediterranean.

The composer often spent winters in Egypt. The middle part draws from the Nubian melody he heard there and contains a mysterious spectrum of sounds and many different folds. Liu enjoyed the sound effects and emphasized the fragmentary nature of some parts.

The finale is the most joyful, and Liu executed everything carefully and cheerfully. However, it is telling that I liked the Areena recording I listened to afterwards more than the one I heard in the concert hall.

I’m still waiting for some final release, so that Liu can charm in the concert hall as well as with the recordings made by the microphones.

In addition, a beautiful performance was heard Chopin’s from a posthumously published nocturno in C sharp minor.

Perhaps even better was in store on Saturday evening, when we were waiting for Liu’s recital in Piano-Espoo in the Alminsal of the National Opera.

Andrew Manze recorded key baroque works as a violinist and conductor early on and currently conducts a wide repertoire.

Saint-Saëns admired Robert Schumann’s (1810–1856) Third Symphony (Rhinelander) contains effervescence from the flow of the Rhine River and sacred impressions inspired by the Cologne Cathedral.

Schumann’s orchestration skills have been debated. Sometimes I feel that symphonies should be “overbalanced” a bit in certain halls in order to get the most out of them.

For Soinn’s sake, Manze did not get the best gift from the RSO. Sometimes his leadership looked more strained than it sounded.

A good performance, of course, but RSO has raised the bar so high with fantastic concerts that I was not completely satisfied.

Andrew Manze best conducted Vaughan Williams and hosted the late-night chamber music segment in a fun and enlightening manner. See also Electricity | A dirty dishwasher can be a surprising electricity guzzler - This is how you can easily keep household appliances clean

At its best I think Manze was at the beginning of the concert when we heard by Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasy on the theme of Thomas Tallis. That theme dates back to the 16th century, and Vaughan Williams made it his own in the 1910s.

The string orchestra is divided into four soloists and two groups, of which the smaller group of nine echoes the impulses of the larger orchestra and sometimes responds to them as if from the other side.

The impression of holiness is easy to achieve, and the only danger is that the tempos are stretched longer than the composer intended.

However, Manze kept the many manifestations of Tallis’ theme moving well, and the RSO’s strings shone even in subtle tones.

Thomas Tallis was also featured in the late night chamber music section. A recording of the entire evening’s program can be found at Yle Areena and behind this link.