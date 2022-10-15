Concert Review | 70-year-old Kaija Saariaho was celebrated in a chain of generations

Setting Sibelius’ masterpiece as the closing number of Kaija Saariaho’s celebration concert was strange, but it worked.

Concert. The Helsinki City Orchestra is conducted by Susanna Mälkki, the soloist is cellist Anssi Karttunen. Whittal, Saariaho, Sibelius.

Why are also placed at the end of celebratory concerts of living Finnish composers by Jean Sibelius symphony?

That’s what happened when Tauno Marttinen turned 90 years old and HKO performed two works by Sibelius in addition to his work.

And this happened even now, when Kaija Saariaho’s 70th anniversary concert ended with Sibelius’ fourth symphony.

My wonder received a beautiful response when the chief conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra Susanna Mälkki justified the decision in his introductory speech.

Sibelius is in the background of all of us and the fourth symphony is an example of how something very personal becomes universal. The same has happened to Kaija Saariaho’s music. In addition, as a mentor and teacher, Saariaho has also passed on this opportunity to the next generations.

This is how Saariaho appeared as the central – and very central – link in the chain of generations of composers of this concert.

Latest there was a link Matthew Whittallfrom whom we heard a Sibelius- and Saariaho-influenced opening performance Silence speaks.

The work got its name from Sibelius’ radio interview statement “Here in Ainola this silence speaks” and is based on Sibelius’s late At Christmas-to a song published under the name It is known by words A child has been born to us and Now to the manger of a small child.

The work shimmers and shines meditatively like Saariaho. On top of this background, Whittall raises the motifs of Sibelius’ choral song in various “illuminations”, which could be a tribute to Saariaho’s light manifestations Verblendungen and Notes on Light.

The pleasantly balanced piece is contemporary music for the whole family, and I don’t mean this in a bad way.

Saariahon was an international breakthrough in contemporary music circles Verblendungen in 1984. It has a clear initial explosion, after which a lot happens on the micro level of the sound, although the main line is a quieting down and partly also an acceleration of the tempo.

It is as if the universe is expanding until the kinetic energy decreases after a quarter of an hour.

I’ve never heard all the details of an electronic part made with the help of a computer as clearly as in this mix and acoustics.

This was the beginning of Saariaho’s journey as a central factor of our time in the elegant “expansion” of physical instruments with the help of a computer.

Before Verblendungenia Saariaho examined his materials as if with a microscope. Even small things seem huge to the composer, although listeners may have felt otherwise in the 1980s.

Later, Saariaho changed the scale and, in his words, also learned to “exaggerate”. Verblendungen the big bang was before this, and soon other truly great gestures appeared in music.

Notes on Light for cello and orchestra contains both sides: the first movement is a meditative and subtle Saariaho, but the second movement On Fire is real Apocalyptica, i.e. really explosive, fast music. I even remembered that Saariaho was a teenager Jimi Hendrix -fan! The rest of the work is like a synthesis of these extremes.

Anssi Karttunen has played the piece around the world more than 50 times already, and it went great again.

“Do you understand?, that my style is ascetic”, Sibelius once thundered to a young musician. The eternally modern fourth symphony is even so ascetic that Elmer Diktonius called it a “pettule bread symphony”.

SpongeBob Berglund was a bit along the same lines when he said he misses Sibelius playing”hardness and vitality“. But Berglund also invested in beauty.

So did Susanna Mälkki. He left the asceticism and hardness to less and brought out a French, impressionistic airiness in the strings and almost Burcknerian pauses in the phrasing now that he has Bruckner too to lead.

The take was restrained and controlled for a long time, and I would have liked a bit more grip in the first part.

But just before the end of the finale, Mälkki raised an extraordinary storm from the orchestra. Nice contrast!

There were also delicious nuances. Have I ever heard such clear differences in dynamics, when the oboist on the last page of the score answered the flute’s question first with forte (strongly), then mezzoforte (quite strongly) and finally piano (quietly), just as Sibelius wrote in the performance instructions.

The last bars of the end of the symphony “on the road to nothingness”, like Erik Tawaststjerna the end of the symphony described, went inexorably, mezzoforte and without slowing down.

That is, just like Sibelius in the score and the conductor To Thomas Beecham required in the presentation instructions he wrote.

A great end to a great evening!

The recording of the concert can be seen and heard behind this link.