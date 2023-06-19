They are a success! Today will be the third date of the concert of the Team 5 at the venue called beer gardenin the region of Arequipa. The first and second presentation of the Peru Gold Group have been a success and there is no doubt that this third show will amaze the attendees, who will celebrate the 50 years of artistic life of the group of cumbia.

Fans will be able to enjoy and celebrate this night with an unforgettable Father’s day in company of Christian Yaipenvocalist of Team 5his brothers and a host of renowned guest artists.

