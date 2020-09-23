This September 24, the New Morning offers an evening open to travel and the mixing of rhythms. It is indeed on this Parisian jazz-world-soul scene that pianist Jo Kaiat begins his trio tour with Cuban musicians Lukmil Perez Herrera on drums and Felipe Cabrera on double bass. In the first part, Syna Awel, the soul singer, of Kabyle origin, will be surrounded by Béatrice Alunni on piano, Sofian El Mabrouk on double bass and Jean-Luc Danna on percussion and drums.

A rich sum of lived experiences

Jo Kaiat, “the globe-trotting pianist” as he is called, will perform songs from his latest album Come to my World, (Label Imago Records / Socadisc Distribution). Recorded in Tel Aviv with his longtime friend, double bassist Avishai Cohen and three other Israeli musicians, Noam David (drums), Gilad Abro (double bass) and Ilan Katchka (percussion), the album brews Middle Eastern influences. and West Africa on a jazz frame to which the musician remains faithful. The album is the sum of the rich experiences lived by Jo Kaiat. It is also, specifies the insatiable artist, a starting point for new projects.

Born in Nice sixty years ago, Jo Kaiat began to compose at the age of 16, inspired by the modern classics Bartok, Stravinsky or Messiaen. He then continued to travel the world, and to glean, according to his travels and his ties, sounds and a musical vocabulary that he will integrate into his compositions and arrangements.

From Jerusalem to Bamako

His thirst for encounters and discoveries led this “multicultural” artist from Jerusalem to Bamako, from New York to Delhi, from Agadir to Nice.

Piano-violin-tablas-djembe or Gnawa and Bambara rhythms, Hebrew and Arab-Andalusian music and even Erik Satie and McCoy Tyner, whatever the influences, Jo Kaiat’s swing is still there.

The singer of Kabyle origin Syna Awel uses soul, blues, reggae and oriental rhythms on her French, Berber or Arabic texts. For this evening, a new project. Syna Awel is accompanied by Béatrice Alunni on piano, Sofian El Mabrouk on double bass and drummer percussionist Jean-Luc Danna.