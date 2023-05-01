Concert May 1st 2023: the singers who will perform at the Concertone

Which singers will perform at the 2023 May Day Concert in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano in Rome? “Generation #1M2023” is the concept around which the Concertone develops; an important new stage in the musical narration that the historic event of May 1st has been carrying on for some time. A transgenerational event that, in recent years, has been able to intercept and tell the music that is about to reach the ears of the national public. A stage, a square and an audience that annually showcase the emporium of Italian music. In recent days, some of the artists who will take to the iconic stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano in Rome have been announced. Here they are:

Aurora, Lazza, Coma_Cose, Geolier, Emma, ​​Carl Brave, Tananai, Francesco Gabbani, Ariete, Mr. Rain, Piero Pelù with Alborosie, Matteo Paolillo (directly from the success of Mare Fuori), Righeira, Mara Sattei, Il Tre, Baustelle, Levante, Aiello, Rocco Hunt, BNKR44, Gaia, Alfa, Giuse The Lizia, Fulminacci, Mille, Neima Ezza, Rose Villain, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Napoleone, Uzi Lvke, L’Orchestraccia, Epoque, Ginevra, Serendipity, Paolo Benvegnù to which are added the winners of the 1MNEXT Contest Etta, Maninni, Still Charles and the winner of the contest “Road safety in music” Hermes. Opening act from 2.00 pm with Leo Gassman, Iside, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli, Wepro.

Among the singers listed above, in the 2023 edition of the May Day Concert, the name of the international guest of this edition stands out: the young Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora who, with over 2.5 billion streams, is one of the new, most acclaimed and talented stars of world music.

We have seen the singers who will take part in the 2023 May 1st Concert, but what is the schedule for the event? What is the order of appearance of the artists on the stage in Piazza San Giovanni? At the moment the lineup has not been disclosed. As soon as it is, it will be published in this article.