Concert May 1st 2023: the setlist (release order) of the Concertone
What is the lineup (order of release) of the Concert of May 1st 2023, scheduled today, Monday 1st May, in Rome and live on Rai 3 TV? Below is the complete lineup for the musical event scheduled from 15.15 to 00.15 in Piazza San Giovanni:
Singers
14.00 the pre-show with:
Wepro
Leo Gassman
Isis
Funky savannah
Camilla Magli
At 3.15 pm the live Rai 3 starts
Gaia
Bnkr44
Alpha
Giuse The Lizia
ciliary
A thousand winners of the 1MNEXT Contest (Etta, Maninni, Still Charles)
and the winner of the «Road safety in music» contest (Hermes)
Rose Villain
Wayne
Tropea
Napoleon
Uzi Lvke
Epoque
Geneva
Serendipity
The orchestra
Lightning strikes
Mara Sattei
Paolo Benvegnu
The Three
19-20 hours on TV break for the news. In the square there will be dancing with the DJ set by Ema Stokholma
21.00 live music returns
Aries
Geolier
Coma_Things
Matthew Paulillo
Levant
Aiello
Baustelle
Johnson Righeira
Francesco Gabbani
Carl Brave
Tananai
Piero Pelù with Alborosie
Lazza
Ligabue
Emma
Mr. Rain
Rocco Hunt
Aurora
Streaming and TV
We have seen the lineup (release order) of the Concert of May 1st 2023 (Concertone), but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? For those who cannot be in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, there are different ways to follow the Concertone. The event will be broadcast live on Rai 3 (from 15.15 to 00.15 with a break from 19.00 to 20.00 for the news editions).
The entire concert will also be available on RaiPlayboth live and on demand. Live clips of the entire concert will be extracted as well as clips of the interviews with the singers visible in full on the Rai Radio 2 TV channel on RaiPlay. Rai Italia has the task of proposing the entire concert from Piazza San Giovanni to the world, dividing it into two tranches. The notes of the May Day stage will arrive on five continents following an ad hoc schedule that will follow the different time zones.
