Concert May 1st 2023: the setlist (release order) of the Concertone

What is the lineup (order of release) of the Concert of May 1st 2023, scheduled today, Monday 1st May, in Rome and live on Rai 3 TV? Below is the complete lineup for the musical event scheduled from 15.15 to 00.15 in Piazza San Giovanni:

Singers

14.00 the pre-show with:

Wepro

Leo Gassman

Isis

Funky savannah

Camilla Magli

At 3.15 pm the live Rai 3 starts

Gaia

Bnkr44

Alpha

Giuse The Lizia

ciliary

A thousand winners of the 1MNEXT Contest (Etta, Maninni, Still Charles)

and the winner of the «Road safety in music» contest (Hermes)

Rose Villain

Wayne

Tropea

Napoleon

Uzi Lvke

Epoque

Geneva

Serendipity

The orchestra

Lightning strikes

Mara Sattei

Paolo Benvegnu

The Three

19-20 hours on TV break for the news. In the square there will be dancing with the DJ set by Ema Stokholma

21.00 live music returns

Aries

Geolier

Coma_Things

Matthew Paulillo

Levant

Aiello

Baustelle

Johnson Righeira

Francesco Gabbani

Carl Brave

Tananai

Piero Pelù with Alborosie

Lazza

Ligabue

Emma

Mr. Rain

Rocco Hunt

Streaming and TV

We have seen the lineup (release order) of the Concert of May 1st 2023 (Concertone), but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? For those who cannot be in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, there are different ways to follow the Concertone. The event will be broadcast live on Rai 3 (from 15.15 to 00.15 with a break from 19.00 to 20.00 for the news editions).

The entire concert will also be available on RaiPlayboth live and on demand. Live clips of the entire concert will be extracted as well as clips of the interviews with the singers visible in full on the Rai Radio 2 TV channel on RaiPlay. Rai Italia has the task of proposing the entire concert from Piazza San Giovanni to the world, dividing it into two tranches. The notes of the May Day stage will arrive on five continents following an ad hoc schedule that will follow the different time zones.