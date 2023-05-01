Concert May 1st 2023, the conductors of the Concertone

Who are the conductors of the Concert of May Day 2023 (Concertone) scheduled for today, Monday 1 May, in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome? Today, as is known, is Labor Day and from 3 pm to midnight in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano (in Rome) the May Day Concert (the Concertone) will be staged. This is the 33rd edition of the musical event, promoted by CGIL, CISL and UIL and organized by iCompany, directed by Fabrizio Guttuso.

The stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano is ready to welcome nine hours of live music and spoken word, with about 50 artists representing current and future Italian music. Ambra Angiolini will be conducting the Concert on May 1st 2023 for the sixth consecutive edition. No one has ever driven it so long. To support her there will be Biggio, actor and TV presenter, member of the comic duo I soliti idioti and next to Fiorello in the Viva Rai 2 program currently on air every morning at dawn. The 2023 edition of the May Day Concert is therefore also enriched by a pre-show which, around 2.00 pm, will welcome the public in Piazza San Giovanni by hosting performances by Leo Gassmann, Iside, Savana funk and Camilla Magli.

In the first part of the Concertone, the 3 winners of 1MNEXT, the May Day Contest dedicated to emerging artists, will also perform. Out of more than a thousand members, the quality jury composed of Massimo Bonelli (artistic director of the May Day Concert, president of the jury), Anna Rampinelli (Senior PM Warner Music Italy), Irma Ciccarelli (Rockol), Lucia Stacchiotti (iCompany) and Enrico Capuano (Songwriter), chose Etta, Maninni and Still Charles. The absolute winner will be proclaimed on the Concertone stage.