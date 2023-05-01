Concert May 1st 2023: the complete Concertone programme

What is the complete program of the concert on May 1st 2023, staged today – Monday May 1st – in Rome? “Generation #1M2023” is the concept around which the May Day Concert develops; an important new stage in the musical narration that the Concertone has been carrying on for some time. A transgenerational event that, in recent years, has been able to intercept and tell the music that is about to reach the ears of the national public. A stage, a square and an audience that annually showcase the emporium of Italian music. In recent days, some of the artists who will take to the iconic stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano in Rome have been announced. Here they are:

Aurora, Lazza, Coma_Cose, Geolier, Emma, ​​Carl Brave, Tananai, Francesco Gabbani, Ariete, Mr. Rain, Piero Pelù with Alborosie, Matteo Paolillo (directly from the success of Mare Fuori), Righeira, Mara Sattei, Il Tre, Baustelle, Levante, Aiello, Rocco Hunt, BNKR44, Gaia, Alfa, Giuse The Lizia, Fulminacci, Mille, Neima Ezza, Rose Villain, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Napoleone, Uzi Lvke, L’Orchestraccia, Epoque, Ginevra, Serendipity, Paolo Benvegnù to which are added the winners of the 1MNEXT Contest Etta, Maninni, Still Charles and the winner of the contest “Road safety in music” Hermes. Opening act from 2.00 pm with Leo Gassman, Iside, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli, Wepro.

Among the singers listed above, in the 2023 edition of the May Day Concert, the name of the international guest of this edition stands out: the young Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora who, with over 2.5 billion streams, is one of the new, most acclaimed and talented stars of world music.

Ambra Angiolini will be conducting the Concert on May 1st 2023 for the sixth consecutive edition. No one has ever driven it so long. To support her there will be Biggio, actor and TV presenter, member of the comic duo I soliti idioti and next to Fiorello in the Viva Rai 2 program currently on air every morning at dawn. The 2023 edition of the May Day Concert is therefore also enriched by a pre-show which, around 2.00 pm, will welcome the public in Piazza San Giovanni by hosting performances by Leo Gassmann, Iside, Savana funk and Camilla Magli.