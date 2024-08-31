Ciudad Juarez.- The crowd that arrived at the Sol de México concert at the Juárez Vive stadium began to evacuate the place shortly after having doubts about the cancellation of the event.

There were minutes of confusion among fans who refused to leave, even though through his official accounts, Luis Miguel announced that the concert was postponed for tomorrow, Saturday, August 31, at the same place.

After some doubts, the people of Juarez who were queuing at the entrances were informed that the concert was rescheduled for tomorrow and that the tickets will have the same price.