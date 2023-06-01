Concert for the Republic Day 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see it

Today, Thursday 1 June 2023, at 17.50 on Rai 1, the Concert for the Republic Day 2023 will be broadcast, which will also be attended by President Sergio Mattarella. The event is part of the many initiatives for the Italian Republic Day, which will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday 2 June. For the occasion, the Head of State invited the Heads of Mission accredited in Italy to the Concert which will be performed at the Quirinale by the RAI National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Speranza Scappucci. On the program music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gioacchino Rossini, Giuseppe Martucci and Giuseppe Verdi. Where to see the Concert for the Republic Day 2023 live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The concert will be broadcast live on Rai 1 and Rai Radio 3, starting at 17.50 and will be opened by the greeting of President Mattarella. At the end, the traditional evening reception will follow in the Quirinale Gardens.

Concert for Republic Day 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. The Concert for the 2023 Republic Day will also be visible in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from pc, tablet and smartphone thanks to the internet connection.

Duration

But how long does the Concert for the Republic Day 2023 last (duration)? The event will last approximately one hour and 10 minutes. In fact, at 7 pm on Rai 1 the reduced version of L’Eredità will be broadcast.